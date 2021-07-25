Inventories continue to hit new highs





Shares closed higher yesterday after a five-day hiatus for Eid-ul-Azha as trading resumed amid government-imposed coronavirus containment measures. It was the sixth day in a row of a market rally on the Dhaka Stock Exchange (DSE) that propelled the main index of the country’s premier stock exchange to new highs. For all the latest news, follow the Daily Star’s Google News channel. The DSEX, the benchmark for the DSE, rose 19 points, or 0.29 percent, to 6,424.21 yesterday, even though the prices of most listed stocks had fallen. Last week, DSEX hit a record high since its inception in 2013. In the EHR, 116 stocks rose, 237 fell and 22 remained unchanged. “The market was fueled by institutional investors who bought fundamental stocks and therefore the index went up,” said a leading securities broker, adding that general investors were in a selling mood. British American Tobacco Bangladesh contributed the most, followed by Beacon Pharmaceuticals, Beximco Pharmaceuticals, Heidelberg Cement, GPH Ispat, LafargeHolcim Bangladesh and MI Cement, according to Amarstock.com data. “As people are always in a festive mood, their participation has not reached normal levels but is now increasing,” the broker said. Turnover, another important indicator of the market, rose 7 percent to Tk 1,354 crore from around Tk 2,000 crore a week before Eid. The DS-30, another DSE index that represents blue chip stocks, gained 14 points, or 0.60%, to hit a record 2,336 yesterday. Fu-Wang Ceramics tops the list of winners with a 9.95% increase, followed by GPH Ispat, Meghna Cement, Aramit Cement and Baraka Patenga Power. SAIF Powertec shares traded the most at 68 crore Tk, followed by British American Tobacco Bangladesh, Beximco Limited, BD Finance and Fu-Wang Ceramics. Familytex BD lost the most, dropping 9.43%, followed by Tung Hai Knitting, RN Spinning Mills, C&A Textiles and Fareast Finance. The port city’s stock market also rose yesterday as the CASPI, the general index of the Chittagong Stock Exchange, rose 130 points, or 0.55%, to 18,673. Of the 305 stocks traded, 105 rose, 178 fell and 22 remained unchanged.

