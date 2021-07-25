Delta variant to disrupt market sentiment





The Delta variant will remain a concern for Filipino stock investors this trading week. Japhet Tantiangco, senior research analyst at Philstocks Financial Inc., said the local index could move further with a bearish bias as concerns about the Delta variant may continue to weigh on investor sentiment. Tantiangco said local transmission of the worrisome variant increases the risk of a resurgence of 2019 coronavirus disease (Covid-19) cases in the country, which he said would be detrimental to public health and the economy. “If more local confirmed cases with the Delta variant are reported, then we could see strong sales in the market,” he explained. Last week, the health ministry confirmed local transmission of the Delta variant in the country. The Philippines currently has 64 variant cases after health authorities reported 17 more variant cases on Saturday, 12 of which were tagged as local cases. Tantiangco added that the national capital region’s return to general community quarantine (GCQ) “with increased restrictions” is also seen as a burden on the market due to the anticipated economic losses. President Rodrigo Duterte on Friday brought Metro Manila, along with the provinces of Ilocos Norte, Ilocos Sur, Davao de Oro and Davao del Norte, back to the GCQ “with increased restrictions” for the rest of July amid threats of the Delta variant. “This is due to the economic losses expected from the imposition of relatively stricter measures against the productive capacity of the biggest contributor to our GDP (gross domestic product),” Tantiangco said. The capital region has accounted for 32.1 percent of the country’s GDP on average over the past five years. Last week, the Philippine Stock Exchange Index (PSEi) concluded in the red, losing 0.85% or 55.88 points to 6,520.74 as the government tightened quarantine restrictions. Investors are also expected to stay on the sidelines as uncertainties persist in the market, which in turn could make trading still sluggish, according to Tantiangco. Total turnover in volume was 2.22 billion shares valued at 8.9 billion pesos on Friday. Investors would also keep an eye on the release of the companies’ second financial results. Tantiangco has pegged PSEi support at 6400, while resistance is at 6600. For his part, the chief economist of Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. Michael Ricafort also listed the trend of new cases of Covid-19 and any other adjustments to quarantine restrictions among the main catalysts in the market this week. This is accompanied by the progress of the country’s vaccination program against Covid-19 and the publication of major economic data, including the balance of payments, bank loans and the growth of M3 or domestic liquidity, among others. .

