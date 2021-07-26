Zomato share price: how Zomato executed its IPO plan

July 23, Ltd. was listed on the Indian Stock Exchange with a premium of over 50% over its issue price of Rs 76. It was exactly one week after the launch of the initial public offering of the food delivery platforms and restaurant discovery, paving the way for crushing startups looking to go public in the coming months.

I explored how Zomato Founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal and his team meticulously planned and perfectly timed their journey to public markets.

On September 12, 2020, Goyal wrote an email to employees, which looked more like a fundraising update.



But somewhere in the middle of that email, he said the food delivery and restaurant discovery platform was set to tap into public markets by the middle of 2021. It was the first time he gave a specific timeline for an IPO.

Our finance / legal teams are working hard to get us to the IPO in the first half of next year. We hope to create a lot of value for our current employees who have ESOPs (Employee Stock Ownership Plans) over the next year, he wrote.

I was also skeptical, like most people, whether the timeline was achievable or too ambitious.

But last week, Zomato became the first major consumer internet startup in India to debut in what turned out to be a

So what worked for Zomato during its IPO?

Overhaul of its shareholders



The initial sale of Zomatos shares is undoubtedly a big moment for the Gurugram-based company and the global Indian tech and startup universe, but also a manual on how to execute an IPO, despite several obstacles.

Since the start of the year, Zomato has reshuffled its capitalization table with several rounds of funding to prepare for the IPO, but perhaps the most significant step in that direction was when the company succeeded in execute secondary transactions to help Chinas Ant Group partially dilute its stake. . Read this January story.

Extract from the January 22 report: Once the partial sale of the stake by the subsidiary of the Antan Alibaba group is completed, Info Edge, founded by Sanjeev Bikhchandani, one of the first investors in the Gurugram-based company, will become the main shareholder of Zomato with an estimated stake of around 17%. Ant Group once owned around 25-26% of Zomato until the companies recently closed a $ 660 million financing at a valuation of $ 3.9 billion.

The overhang of China (due to changes introduced in April 2020 by India for Chinese FDI in Indian companies), which is proving to be a big stumbling block for Paytms’ IPO plans, has been very clinically managed by Goyal and his team. ETtechs Digbijay Mishra and Ashwin Manikandan have captured this in several stories, including this one.

With very little on Chinese shareholders on Zomatos’ hat table, it has worked wonders for the 13-year-old company. Within months, US-based investment funds such as Tiger Global, Kora, Dragoneer and Fidelity, among others, doubled with more liquidity as Zomato focused on bringing in new types of lenders. .

Cross funds, which invest in the private and public markets, were now lining up for major foodtech. A handful of them ended up investing more capital as the company recruited over 180 benchmark investors.

Here is an overview of the evolution of the table of corks from Zomatos:

ETtech

The dashboard rises



As Zomato revamps its cap table, DoorDash Inc. is listed on the New York Stock Exchange.

In its early days, the loss-making food delivery app saw its stock price rise by more than 85%, giving the company a market cap of around $ 60.2 billion from the $ 15 billion. to which it was valued in the private market. CNBC

reported that the company was trading at just over 16 times its expected full-year revenue based on its performance in the last quarter. As of July 23, the San Francisco-based company had a market capitalization of $ 59 billion.

ETtech

Peak led by Covid-19, reducing losses



After the first months of being hit hard as the nationwide lockdown closed restaurants, food delivery companies Zomato and Swiggy began to recover.

Both companies also used this time to cut losses.

While Zomatos’ revenue fell almost a quarter year on year to Rs 1,994 crore in FY21, according to its red herring prospectus, losses have declined, however, increasing from Rs 2,363 crore in fiscal year 20 to Rs 812 crore in the same period.

Last year, Goyal said in a series of tweets that the company had 60% higher sales on December 31 than the previous New Years Eve. He added that the peak of orders per minute reached 4,254, resulting in a gross value of goods of Rs 75 crore for the day.

First of all the blocks



Sticking to the timeline and being first on the list gave Zomato a huge advantage.

The company has profited tremendously from a scarcity premium, as no other mainstream internet brand (built over the past decade with considerable scale and size) has gone public in India.

Meeting the deadline, as first mentioned by Goyal in September, clearly worked as the IPO capitalized on the current euphoria in the stock markets.

On January 21, coinciding with ETtech’s report on the Ant Group selling its shares in Zomato, BSE Sensex, India’s benchmark equity index, hit 50,000 points. This rally has continued over the past six months, with the index closing at 52,975.8 points on July 23.

World Running of the Bulls



Combine all of this with global liquidity, low interest rates, huge IPOs in the United States led by the tech pack and aided by instruments like specialist acquisition companies, we realize that there wouldn’t have been a better time to register Zomato.

Read also:

Global IPO market had strongest second quarter in 20 years, report says

the

Snowflake cloud company IPO last September sparked a wave of companies taking the same public market route, including Airbnb Inc.

Loss-making startups continue to aim to go public in the United States even this year, as the exuberance continues.

Robinhood, the scholarship app, is the latest.

The IPO has always been in Goyals’ mind



In a conversation with this reporter in 2017-18, Goyal said Zomato has been considering an IPO in recent years, but then Swiggy came along. With a well-capitalized newcomer, Zomato had to go out and grab investor capital, roll up its sleeves and put its listing plans on the back burner.

But this move completely changed Zomatos’ business model. From being primarily a restaurant discovery business with an advertising-driven revenue model, it evolved into a heavy-duty delivery and operations business.

In this conversation with ETtech on Clubhouse (the only media interview Goyal gave this year), he said having Info Edge as their first backer had prepared them for an IPO for some time. . When asked what it takes to prepare for an IPO and become a public company, Goyal said: Discipline, trust, transparency, no gibberish in your books, keep it clean, these are the bases.

Learn more about our in-depth coverage of Zomato’s IPO:

Zomato’s big bang market debut hits $ 18 millionaires

Deepinder Goyal’s 5.5% stake in the company he founded was worth Rs 4,650 crore at the close of trading on Friday.

Zomato delivers full spread on quote day

The so-called food tech company made a remarkable debut on Dalal Street with a 51% jump from the issue price. Its market cap briefly exceeded the Rs 1 lakh-crore mark.

Today is a big day for Zomato. A new Day Zero: Goyal

As a publicly traded company, Zomato will come under increased scrutiny, but CEO Goyal said the company remains focused on long-term construction.

Info Edge records 1050 times the return on investment of Zomato

Existing investors Ant Group, Tiger Global, Sequoia Capital are also sitting on huge gains in the food delivery company.