SIX Swiss Stock Exchange reports net profit of CHF 108.2 million in the first half of 2021 and launches 40 crypto-related ETPs
SIX, the Swiss Stock Exchange, which is the 3rd largest stock exchange in Europe and one of the most respected post-trade providers in the sector, publishes a set of “solid” results for the first half of 2021.
The Zurich-based SIX Swiss Exchange, which serves as the main stock exchange in Switzerland, reveals that in the first half of 2021 it managed to generate “an operating profit of CHF 745.8 million (+19, 5%) and earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) amounting to CHF 226.1 million (+ 49.2%). ”
SIX, which also trades other securities such as Swiss government bonds and derivatives such as stock options, also said its “earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) was $ 153.8 million. of francs “.
The Group’s net profit “amounts to CHF 108.2 million” and BME’s contribution in 2021 “is fully reflected in the income statement”.
While sharing some highlights of financial performance indicators, SIX noted:
“In a global situation that remains difficult and still impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic, SIX generated an operating result of CHF 745.8 million in the first half of 2021. This is an increase of 19, 5% compared to the previous year, which is mainly due to the fact that, following the takeover of BME by SIX, the contribution of BME was not included in the income statement until June 2020. “
In 2021, BME’s contribution is “fully reflected”. The adjusted pro forma figures “show a slight decrease (by 2.4%)”, noted SIX management while adding that this is mainly “due to the normalization of market volatility compared to the record figures of the previous year, as well as a decline in the market share of Swiss equity trading.
The company also noted that the mutual recognition of equivalence of market regulation between Switzerland and the UK had resulted in “some of the Swiss equity trading activity moving to UK trading venues at from February “. Before that, SIX’s market share was “almost 100%”.
The company further revealed:
“Due to SIX’s diversified business model and increased operational efficiency, the much lower volumes of securities traded compared to the previous year (SIX: -32%, BME: -21%) were almost fully offset by the results obtained by the other business units.
Six added that debit card transactions were able to recover quickly from the negative effects of the pandemic, while ATM transactions “have not returned to the level seen before the pandemic.”
As confirmed by the SIX report, earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) increased sharply (+ 49.2%) year on year, and this can “mainly be attributed to the fact that BME’s contribution was only included for the month of June of the previous year Adjusted pro forma figures “show a slight decrease (-2.9%)”.
SIX further revealed that “despite a strong operating result, the group’s net profit fell year on year”. This was mainly “due to the substantial contribution of investments such as Worldline the previous year”, the company revealed while adding that “no such effect has been observed this year”.
SIX further noted that as of January 1, 2021, SIX consolidated its securities activities “on an interregional basis in its two national markets of Switzerland and Spain”. The Listing and Trading divisions are now “part of the Markets business unit, and post-trade activity has been assigned to the Securities Services business unit”.
SIX also shared:
“The Markets business unit contributed CHF 84.2 million to the profit of the business unit. Two companies in each of the national markets celebrated their IPOs. These are Polypeptide Group and Montana Aerospace in Switzerland, and Ecoener and Lnea Directa Aseguradora in Spain. The BME Growth segment in Spain also added four new clients.
The SIX report added:
“In the first half of the year, 40 exchange-traded products (ETPs) with cryptocurrencies as underlying were launched on the Swiss stock exchange, including the world’s first ETPs to be based on Cardano, Stellar, Polkadot cryptocurrencies and Solana. Cryptoproducts with a total value of around CHF 4.8 billion have already been traded since the start of the year. This represents an increase of more than 300% compared to the whole of the previous year.
The Securities Services business area “contributed CHF 70.6 million to the benefit of the business unit”. Total revenue for the custody and settlement divisions “has increased due to higher index levels (including a record high for the SMI) and increased volume of transactions,” the report revealed.
He also mentioned that the Iberclear BMEs “benefited from higher volumes of shares, which offset the decline in the custody of government and private bonds”. In June, the Greek central securities depository (ATHEXCSD) “appointed SIX as its global custodian solutions provider and transferred all of its internationally owned assets to SIX,” the report confirmed. (Note: For more details, see here.)
SIX also said it would continue to “pursue its growth strategy and invest in increasing its volumes, range and productivity”.
The company also shared its great perspectives:
“Growth is expected to be achieved primarily through organic means, such as in the areas of ESG, digital assets, invoicing, payments and treasury. SIX is also prepared for inorganic growth and continuously analyzes promising opportunities with targeted added value. SIX has made decisive progress in integrating BME over the past six months.
In the second half of 2021, the focus will now be on “implementing additional synergy potential, such as platform consolidation”. This should help lay the technological foundation for future trading platforms in both local markets. BME’s current trading platform is “being migrated to a version of the existing SIX platform,” the update confirmed.
