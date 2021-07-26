PropertyGuru to go public in $ 1.7 billion SPAC deal





PropertyGuru has entered into a merger agreement with Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC) Bridgetown 2 Holdings, which will see the Singapore-based online real estate market listed on the New York Stock Exchange. The combined entity is expected to have a net worth of $ 1.78 billion at closing. The merger is expected to be finalized in Q4 2021 or Q1 2022, subject to regulatory and shareholder approvals, PropertyGuru said in a statement over the weekend. He added that the merged entity would have an enterprise value of around $ 1.35 billion. Bridgetown 2 was created by Pacific Century Group, a private investment group founded by Hong Kong entrepreneur Richard Li, and Thiel Capital, which was founded by German-American entrepreneur Peter Thiel. PropertyGuru, founded in 2007, operates in Singapore, Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia and Thailand. Its online platforms currently have more than 2.8 million real estate listings per month, serving 37 million property seekers and 49,000 active real estate agents. The company said it recorded an average annual revenue growth rate of 25% in the four years leading up to the COVID-19 pandemic, and expected its revenue to have a compound annual growth rate of 29% between 2020 and 2025. While Southeast Asia is expected to be the world’s fourth-largest economy by 2030, PropertyGuru said the region’s urbanization, rising middle class and digitalization present significant opportunities for the real estate market. The company highlighted recent purchases it made to bring new capabilities to its portfolio, including its acquisition of REA Group assets in Malaysia and Thailand, which was due to be finalized by mid-August 2021, and MyProperty Data, an online real estate data company in Malaysia. PropertyGuru CEO and Managing Director Hari V. Krishnan said becoming a public company would provide the financial resources it needs to continue building the tools to help “people find, finance and own their homes effectively. and transparent “. “We believe that the strategic and proactive steps we have taken over the past 18 months will allow us to stay ahead of the evolving market needs, which are increasingly shaped by the growth of affluent and digital populations. living in cities in Southeast Asia, ”Krishnan said. Noting that the real estate market is just starting to evolve, Thiel said Bridgetown 2 will offer the capital and expertise to enable PropertyGuru to lead the transformation of the industry in the region. Li added, “Southeast Asia is a single market… it is experiencing very high economic growth, but lacks quality services in many sectors. A rapidly growing middle class, increased urbanization and technological disruption create a unique combination. We recognize the transformative impact of these long-term trends and focus on operating our own core business and investing in local champions who successfully harness technology to reshape the region’s economy and the region. way people go about their daily lives. “ PropertyGuru last September raised SG $ 300 million ($ 220.6 million) in funds, which it said would be used to expand the company’s digital offerings and advance its expansion plans in the region, by particularly in Vietnam and Malaysia. He added that more investment would be injected into growth areas such as PropertyGuru Finance, a mortgage platform he launched early last year, and his real estate sales management software, FastKey. In April, Grab also signed a merger deal with SPAC, Altimeter Growth, in what was then billed as the largest U.S. equity offering, with an estimated $ 39.6 billion, of which $ 4.5 billion. dollars in cash. The deal would pave the way for the Southeast Asia mobile platform to go public on Nasdaq. RELATED COVER

