ITC cigarette trade kicks off in first quarter of fiscal 22, but stock doesn’t light up much

While smokers have reduced their cigarette consumption due to pandemic restrictions, ITC Ltd’s June quarter results (T1FY22) do not reflect this. In fact, the mainstay of the company’s cigarette business was a star player in the last quarter in terms of revenue and profitability. ITC’s cardboard, paper and packaging has also been eclipsed.

The result: The company’s stand-alone EBITDA increased 50% year-on-year to Rs.3,990 crore. EBITDA is earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization; a key measure of business profitability. Of course, last year’s lower base helps, given that the covid-19 lockdown has taken a heavy toll on business operations. On a 2-year CAGR, EBITDA fell a further 6%, which is understandable in the context of the restrictions during the quarter, ”analysts at Jefferies India Pvt said. Ltd in a July 25 report. CAGR is the abbreviation for compound annual growth rate. Despite this, ITC’s EBITDA for the June quarter is 12% ahead of Jefferies’ estimate.

The company’s cigarette revenues grew 33% year-over-year, helped by a favorable base. Volume growth is expected to be in line with revenue growth. ITC experienced serious disruption in May. There has been an improvement week after week since mid-June, with most markets returning to normal and experiencing a faster recovery from the first wave.

What is most important to us at this point, however, is that there does not appear to be any structural damage to smoking habits as there was before, despite the prolonged problems with mobility, ease of access to products, etc. lockdowns, ”analysts at JM Financial Institutional Securities Ltd said in a July 24 report. For the quarter, earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) for cigarettes increased 37%, contributing to 84% of the company’s total EBIT.

The company’s Fast-Moving Consumer Goods (FMCG) division saw revenue growth of 10% year-on-year. The company said its hygiene portfolio has rebounded after normalizing to S2FY21 at high levels. In addition, consumer discretionary / away from home products experienced strong growth on a favorable basis. In this category, the negative impact of the second wave was lower compared to the first wave. Even though FMCG Ebit grew 16% year over year, note that higher input costs pose a risk going forward.

ITC Cartons recorded annual revenue and EBIT growth of 54% and 145%, respectively. Jefferies said Ebit margins have hit an all-time high at around 25%. Profitability was helped by a richer product line and higher achievements due to soaring world pulp prices.

Meanwhile, ITC shares traded around 1% higher in the first trades Monday on the National Stock Exchange. JM analysts said the core business is improving and the stock is cheap with a very attractive dividend yield. .

