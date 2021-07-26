Asian stocks are mixed, Tokyo wins after Wall Street highs

BANGKOK Asian stocks were mixed on Monday after stocks hit record highs on Wall Street, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average closing above the 35,000 level for the first time.

Tokyo moved forward after a 4-day weekend at the start of the Olympics, a year behind schedule. Benchmarks fell in Hong Kong and Shanghai, but rose in Sydney.

Preliminary inquiries into the activity of factories and services in Japan have shown a slowdown linked to the recent tightening of pandemic precautions due to the increase in coronavirus cases.

The flash purchasing manager index for the service sector fell to 46.5 in July from 48 in June, on a scale of 1 to 100 where 50 marks the break between expansion and contraction.

The manufacturing sector remained expanding, but fell to 50.5 from 50.7 in June, according to the bank’s survey in Jibun. He said new export orders had declined, possibly reflecting supply bottlenecks. Production fell at the fastest rate in six months.

The short-term disruption of business is expected to continue until the latest wave of COVID-19 infections passes and restrictions under state of emergency laws are lifted, “he said. Usamah Bhatti, economist at IHS Markit, said in a report.

A d

Nonetheless, Tokyo’s Nikkei 225, following Wall Street’s strong performance on Friday, gained 1.2% to 27,864.79. In Australia, the S & P / ASX 200 was up less than 0.1% to 7,397.60, while the Kospi in Seoul was down 0.4% to 3,240.46.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng fell 2.9% to 26,527.06 after Chinese regulators said they were further tightening restrictions on tech companies. The Shanghai Composite Index fell 2.2% to 3,473.13.

On Friday, the Dow, S&P 500 and Nasdaq all finished with gains above 1% for the week.

They each returned to record highs after ruling out the steep drop that slashed the S&P 500 by 1.6% on July 19. buy low.

The S&P 500 Index climbed 1% to 4,411.79. The Dow Jones rose 0.7% to 35,061.55 and the Nasdaq composite gained 1% to 14,836.99.

A d

Despite a rebound in new coronavirus cases, the US economy continues to recover at a breakneck pace, the question being how much growth will slow down in the months and years to come.

A preliminary report from IHS Markit released on Friday indicated that US manufacturing growth may have accelerated unexpectedly this month, although growth in the service industries appears to be slowing more than economists expected.

The 10-year Treasury yield was flat at 1.26% on Monday. It fell to a level of around 1.75% at the end of March, reflecting concern over rising inflation.

With about a quarter of all earnings reports for S&P 500 companies, nearly 90% exceeded Wall Street’s already high expectations for the spring.

Companies in the index are set to report about 74% growth in earnings in the second quarter from a year ago, according to FactSet. It would be the strongest growth since the economy emerged from the Great Recession in late 2009.

A d

S&P 500 companies appear on track to report that they made $ 124 in profit for every $ 1,000 in sales, according to FactSet. That would be a slight dip from $ 128 in the first three months of the year, but it would still be comfortably above the $ 108 average over the past five years.

In other exchanges, US benchmark crude oil lost 47 cents to $ 71.60 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. He gained 16 cents to $ 72.07 on Friday.

Brent crude, the international benchmark for prices, fell 38 cents to $ 73.72 a barrel.

The US dollar fell to 110.35 Japanese yen from 110.51 yen. The euro went from $ 1.1776 to $ 1.1780.