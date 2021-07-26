CAPITAL IDEAS: Flashing for the stock market

“There’s not much to lose if you stop and let everyone pass you by, but if you stop you’re left behind.”

I did some trading last week. I did different things in different portfolios. I believe readers will be better served with a summary rather than a specific list of what I did in each. The result is that I have become more conservative. I moved about 4 to 8 percentage points from one position to another. I did not raise any money.

I reduced (but did not eliminate) my positions in small cap stocks and homebuilders and moved back to large cap stocks and high yield corporate bonds.

In last week’s column, I brought up this consideration in the subtitle Youre Too Happy. I quoted there I have a few holdings that are trading below their 50 day moving average (DMA) with the stock market at high levels I can start reducing or eliminating positions.

I’m going to share the additional thinking I’ve had since writing this column that prompted me to do some trading. This way you can use this information to decide if you want to make a change. Remember, my shifts were small. I am not advocating anything important at the moment. I am a careful boy, and caution often means that the steps are deliberate.

Consider this scenario. You are driving on the road and on the horizon you see flashing lights. What are you doing? Slam on the breaks, right? No of course not.

You don’t know what to expect, but you know something is wrong. So you instinctively release the accelerator and slow down a bit, preparing for what might happen to you. Is the road closed? A detour still to be traced?

There’s not much to lose if you pull over and let everyone pass you until the flashing lights are gone. But maybe it’s just a collision and the road is still passable. So if you stop and stop, you’ve been left behind. You are losing an opportunity because you are trying to avoid something that was only mildly irritating once you got it right.

But, in all cases, mudguard or blocked road, you approach with caution so that you can stop more safely if necessary. Of course, you can hit the brakes at any time (just like you can pull out fully at any time), but you don’t see a cliff; you see flashing lights on the road.

I see flashing lights on the stock market. Since writing an article last week, I’ve gotten a bit closer to get a better idea of ​​how serious it is. But what happened is still around the corner. Or on the hill. Obscure. Either way, I’m hesitant to go 10 miles an hour over the speed limit.

The good news is that these signs that I’ve seen more clearly don’t seem to be serious. That’s why I take my foot off the accelerator instead of pressing the brakes.

Demand for inventory is declining, as measured by the reduction in volume. It’s a bad sign, a flashing light. Less demand leads to less inventory pushing indexes higher. Since May, fewer S&P 500 stocks have reached new highs. The good news is that the number of stocks hitting new lows has been negligible. But it’s a blinking light.

The lead / decline line has also become more negative. The A / D line plots daily the difference between the number of increasing stocks and decreasing stocks. It’s a cousin of measuring new highs and new lows, but it captures direction rather than level. The A / D line tends to fall gradually and often months before a drop in stock prices. The good news is that the A / D line (using your stock market’s 30-week moving average of new issues) started to diverge just a few weeks ago. When stock indices are trading near their highs, as they are now, a healthy market has about 75-90% of its constituents trading higher. When I decided to do a few trades it had dropped to 72.22 percent. Granted, this percentage is well above the 60 percent threshold that might typically signal defensive actions. But it’s a blinking light.

Any of those flashing lights, on their own, would mean very little. But taken together, they’re a little more serious.

So far, these are short-term divergences. And short-term divergences suggest short-term disruptions. My movements are excessively cautious. If I’m wrong and the stock market slows down and stock prices pick up, I’ll be in the far right lane, looking to blend into the passing lane. If things get worse, it will be easier for me to get out of it and get some rest.

But allow me to put my concern in perspective. The economy is hot, hot, hot! It’s just that growth is at its peak. The stock market tends to react to changes more than to their magnitude. Short-term peak growth rates do not mean the economy will perform poorly. In 2022, maybe it will go from hot, hot, hot to a few hot. It’s a positive backdrop for the long haul. These trades are short term insurance.

