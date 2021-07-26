Chinese electric vehicle maker Li Auto plans to list in Hong Kong





By Yongchang Chin Electric vehicle maker Li Auto Inc. plans to be listed on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange, making it the latest Chinese company listed in the US looking to attract investors closer to home. He will join fellow electric vehicle maker XPeng Inc., already listed on the New York Stock Exchange, in trading in Hong Kong. XPeng raised HK $ 13.79 billion (US $ 1.77 billion) in net proceeds from the offering. Li Auto, listed on the Nasdaq, appointed Goldman Sachs and China International Capital Corp. as co-sponsors of the listing, according to a file released Monday. UBS is also advising on the transaction. Online retailer and food delivery platform provider Meituan is among the investors in Li Auto, holding a 13.2% stake. The file did not disclose the timing or size of the offer. Li Auto said it will use the funds raised for research and development of battery technology as well as intelligent vehicles and autonomous driving technologies. The company will also increase the number of charging points available in its current markets. Li Auto recorded a net loss of US $ 276.7 million on revenue of US $ 1.44 billion in 2020. Chinese electric vehicle makers such as Li Auto, XPeng and NIO Inc. have joined with their US counterparts to seek funds in US markets, capitalizing on investor optimism about the outlook for the industry. Many large Chinese companies listed in the United States, including Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. and JD.com Inc., have secured listings in Hong Kong in recent years, in part to hedge against risks associated with protracted tensions between the United States and China. Write to Yongchang Chin at [email protected]

