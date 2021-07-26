Zomato stock continues to rise. Should you hold on to current levels?

Zomato’s share price continued to increase its gains on the second day on Monday after the first Indian unicorn to go public on Friday debuted. Zomato shares were trading over 4% more on BSE at 131 per share during the first half of Monday’s trading.

Its market capitalization has remained above the 1 lakh crore mark which it crossed shortly after listing, making it one of the top 50 most valuable listed companies in India. Zomato shares listed on 116 on the National Stock Exchange (NSE) on Friday, a premium of 53% over the IPO price of 76, and closed at 125.8 per share on the first day.

Angel Broking’s Jyoti Roy said the stock has continued to rise despite expensive valuations given strong investor demand, which will continue to push stock prices higher for some time to come. While valuations may appear expensive at current levels, we remain positive on the company’s long-term growth prospects given the strong delivery network, high barriers to entry, expected turnaround and opportunities. significant growth in Tier II and III cities, ” he said.

We recommend that investors hold the stock at current levels. While the first quarter of fiscal 22 results would have been impacted by the second wave of Covid, we believe that management’s comments on future growth prospects after the second wave of Covid will be one of the main drivers of this development. ‘a new upgrade, ”Roy added.

The early stock jump turned Zomato founder and CEO Deepinder Goyal into a poster for India’s burgeoning startup scene, pushing his fortune close to the billion dollar mark. Goyal is worth $ 650 million based on his current 4.7% stake in Zomato, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index.

Prior to listing, the allocation of shares in Zomato’s IPO was finalized on Thursday and its stock market debut was anticipated given that it was originally scheduled to list on July 27. The 9,400 crore initial public offering (IPO) of the food delivery start-up, India’s largest since the March 2020 IPO, closed on July 16 with one more subscription. of 38 times.

Zomato said it will use the net proceeds from the new issue to fund organic and inorganic growth initiatives and general corporate goals. The local food delivery platform, launched in 2008, operates in approximately 525 cities in India and has partnered with nearly 390,000 restaurants. The company, which has not yet become profitable, recorded a consolidated loss of 816 crore in FY21 compared to the loss of 2,385 crore the previous year.

