Chinese stocks collapse as Beijing attacks tutoring firms





A massive sell-off of Chinese private education companies has sent shock waves through the national stock market, after Beijing announced a sweeping overhaul that threatens to upend the $ 100 billion industry and put billions of dollars at risk. foreign investment dollars. New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. plunged as much as 40%, extending the record drop of 41% on Friday and after its U.S.-traded shares fell 54%. He warned in a Monday stock exchange filing that the regulations would have a significant negative impact on the company. Koolearn Technology Holding Ltd. fell 35%, the biggest drag on the Hang Seng Tech Index, which fell 5.8% to its lowest since August 2020. China Maple Leaf Educational Systems Ltd. fell 16%. Shares have slumped on the mainland and Hong Kong as investors continue to consider the risks of a Chinese crackdown in the tech sectors to real estate and education companies. The benchmark CSI 300 and the Hong Kong Hang Seng index both fell more than 3%. Tencent Holdings Ltd. fell 6.2%. New regulations Chinese regulators on Saturday released reforms that will fundamentally change the business model of private companies teaching the curriculum, as Beijing aims to revamp a sector it says has been hijacked by capital. The new regulations prohibit companies that teach school programs from making a profit, raising capital, or going public. Friday was already a bloodbath for the industry in Hong Kong and the United States, after a document was posted on social media to prevent tutoring companies from going public. The worst-case scenario has become a reality, wrote analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co., including DS Kim, in a note, saying it was uncertain whether the companies could remain listed. It is not known what level of restructuring companies would have to undergo with a new regime and, in our opinion, this makes these stocks practically non-investable. Businesses that teach school subjects can no longer accept overseas investments, which could include capital from overseas-registered entities of Chinese companies, according to a notice issued by the State Council . Those who break this rule now must take action to rectify the situation, the country’s most powerful administrative authority said, without giving further details. Read also: Byjus opts for big purchases to build a global edtech giant In addition, listed companies will no longer be allowed to raise capital through the stock markets to invest in companies that teach subjects in the classroom. Pure and simple acquisitions are prohibited. All holiday and weekend courses linked to the school curriculum are now banned. Tutoring companies should reshape their business or even move to another industry as soon as possible, said Jiang Ya, analyst at Citic Securities Ltd. regulation. Education technology has become one of the hottest investments in China in recent years, attracting billions of people like Tiger Global Management, Temasek Holdings Pte and SoftBank Group Corp. New Oriental and TAL Education Group could incur losses beyond adverse scenarios if the two tutoring companies halve tuition fees to comply with Beijing guidelines, Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Catherine Lim said in a note. There are more than 20 listed education companies in Hong Kong with a combined market capitalization of HK $ 187 billion ($ 24 billion) after the fall on Friday. New Oriental Education’s short-selling volume jumped more than 8,000% on Friday, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.

