Philip Morris CEO says he will stop selling cigarettes in UK in 10 yearsExBulletin





toggle legend Joe Raedle / Getty Images

Joe Raedle / Getty Images The senior executive of tobacco giant Philip Morris International Recount The daily mail Sunday that the company will stop selling cigarettes in the UK within the next 10 years. Company CEO Jacek Olczak has said the company’s iconic cigarette brand Marlboro will be pulled from UK shelves over the next decade. “It will go away. The first choice for consumers is to quit smoking,” he told the store. “But if they don’t, the second best choice is to let them move on to the better alternatives.” The development is only part of the reinvention of Philip Morris International to abandon traditional tobacco products. Olczak became CEO of the company in May and plans to lead the company’s “smoke-free” transformation. He said the company’s new mission was to find and deliver “less harmful alternatives to cigarettes” to the millions of people who would otherwise continue to smoke. In May, he said: “Our ambition is for more than half of our net income to come from smokeless products by 2025.” UK also aims for a smoke-free future toggle legend Dave Martin / AP

Dave Martin / AP The company’s efforts are part of a much larger societal shift in attitudes towards smoking, particularly in the UK. The government recently announced its own goal of making England smoke-free by 2030. The UK will be considered ‘smoke-free’ when the nation smokes rates are less than 5%. The decline in smoking in recent years is linked to the serious health problems caused by the consumption of highly addictive tobacco around the world. The World Health Organization says “The tobacco epidemic is one of the greatest public health threats the world has ever faced.” It kills more than eight million people a year. Seven million of these deaths are directly related to tobacco use. Over a million other deaths are due to non-smokers exposed to second-hand smoke. Quoting the nation’s chief medical officer, a recent British government The report says smoking will kill more people in the UK than COVID-19, both this year and in 2020. “Recent analysis shows it kills up to two-thirds of long-term users,” the report says. About 14% of the UK adult population smoke. Based on current trends, the most disadvantaged communities will not be smoke-free until 2045, according to the report. Scotland’s ambition is to achieve this smoke-free target by 2034, with no date yet set for Wales or Northern Ireland. Philip Morris bets on alternatives to cigarettes toggle legend Craig Mitchelldyer / AP

Craig Mitchelldyer / AP Philip Morris International is not completely abandoning products intended for smokers, despite its commitment. It focuses more on development tobacco heating systems, such as electronic cigarettes which “always create a tobacco vapor that contains nicotine,” the company said. The Cigarette Maker said on his site “Smokeless products” are not “risk-free” but “represent a much better choice than cigarettes”. Philip Morris recently announced that he acquire the Vectura group, a UK pharmaceutical company that produces inhalers, and Fertin Pharma based in Denmark, a manufacturer of nicotine gum. The purchase of Vectura drew criticism from people who found a problem with a tobacco company that, while making money from cigarettes, is positioning itself as an anti-tobacco company.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.npr.org/2021/07/26/1020571339/marlboro-maker-ceo-says-the-company-plans-to-stop-selling-smokes-in-the-u-k The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos