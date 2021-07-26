Ryanair increases annual traffic forecast as summer bookings increase





Loss for the April-June quarter lower than forecast

Traffic observed at two-thirds of 2019 levels in August-September

Tariffs remain a third lower than pre-pandemic levels DUBLIN, July 26 (Reuters) – Ryanair (RYA.I) raised its full-year traffic forecast on Monday thanks to strong summer bookings, but said fares remained well below pre-pandemic levels , because he announced a net loss of 273 million euros ($ 322 million). The Irish airline, Europe’s largest low-cost carrier, said it plans to carry between 90 and 100 million passengers in its financial year through the end of March 2022, up from an earlier forecast of 80 to 100 million. A sharp increase in bookings saw traffic jump from about a third of 2019 levels in June to a forecast of two-thirds in July, the airline said. At least 10 million passengers are expected in August and September, about 70% of pre-pandemic levels, CFO Neil Sorahan said. Rival easyJet said last week it expects to increase capacity to 60% of 2019 levels in the July-September quarter. Read more “We have been encouraged by the close of bookings, in recent weeks, especially since the rollout of the European Digital COVID certificate,” Sorahan said during a presentation to investors. “So based on that, we are now improving our traffic guidance.” Ryanair carried 27.5 million passengers in the year through March 2021, up from a peak of 149 million before COVID-19. Sorahan said the airline could exceed its forecast by 150 million next year. The loss of 273 million euros for the three months to the end of June was slightly better than the loss of 283 million euros predicted by a survey of business analysts. But Ryanair said it remained impossible to provide any meaningful profit forecast for the fiscal year until the end of March 2022, reiterating that the airline cautiously expected to register a small loss or breakeven point before a strong recovery. next year. Ryanair’s average fare was 24 euros in the April-June quarter, compared to 36 euros in the same quarter of 2019. Revenues from optional extras, however, increased from 19 euros to 22 euros, as cautious passengers paid to choose their seats and board faster. The average number of empty seats is expected to drop from 27% in the April-June quarter to a more normal level of less than 10% in the first half of next year, Sorahan told Reuters in an interview. Ryanair, which has one of the strongest balance sheets in the airline industry, said it has cash reserves of 4.06 billion euros, up from 3.15 billion at the end of March after a sale of bonds of 1.2 billion euros in May. Group chief executive Michael O’Leary said he did not expect to distribute cash to shareholders in the next two years due to large capital outlays on an order for 210 Boeing MAX200s, which , he said, have been performing better than expected since joining the fleet last month. Ryanair is still in talks with Boeing (BA.N) over a major order for the slightly larger MAX 10 jet for delivery from 2026, and the airline could close a deal later in the year, but only if the price is right, Sorahan said. Read more ($ 1 = 0.8490 euros) Editing by Jacqueline Wong Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/business/ryanair-nudges-up-annual-traffic-forecast-q1-loss-smaller-than-expected-2021-07-26/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos