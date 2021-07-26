Frito-Lay workers in Kansas ratify contract, end strike





Hundreds of Frito-Lay employees ratified a contract on Saturday, ending a nearly three-week strike for forced overtime and long hours that many workers said had pushed them past the point of exhaustion, union officials said. The deal, which was ratified in a vote that a union official called close, puts an end to workers at the Frito-Lay factory in Topeka, Kan. eight hour break in between. The outcome of this strike is a testament to the tenacity and courage of Frito-Lay workers in Topeka, Anthony Shelton, international president of the International Bakery, Confectionery, Tobacco and Grain Millers Union, which represents the employees members of Local 218, said in a statement. Workers at Local 218 said they went on strike because the company refused to address their concerns about shifts, which they said took time with their families and no didn’t even leave enough time to get a full night’s sleep.

Workers said Frito-Lay could easily handle grueling shifts without hurting the company’s bottom line. Frito-Lay is a division of PepsiCo, which recently reported a huge increase in revenue from its beverage and snack business. Paul Klemme, a chief shop steward who worked at the Topeka factory for nine years, said he had already worked three months in a row without a day off. I missed a lot of time with my kids when they were in high school because of the shift I was working and the hours I was working, he said. It is physically exhausting. Mr Klemme said the new contract guarantees one day off per week for workers, removes forcing workers to take suicide moves and raises wages. He declined to provide specific figures because he said he was not authorized to give this information. Corrina Christensen, spokesperson for the international union, declined to provide further details on the deal or how members voted. In a statement, Frito-Lay said the new two-year contract includes a 4% wage increase for all job classifications and additional opportunities for the union to participate in staffing and overtime.

The company said it believes its approach to resolving the strike demonstrates how we listen to our employees, and when concerns are raised, they are taken seriously and addressed. Mr. Klemme said he would have liked to see better pay increases for employees. Some departments had not had an hourly wage increase of more than 20 to 40 cents in the past six to eight years, he said. I think it could have been better, but I think the free time for people is worth it, Mr Klemme said. A warehouse worker who has been at the factory for about two decades said there was more disappointment than happiness with the contract. The man, who requested anonymity, fearing retaliation from the company, said many workers who crossed the picket line or voted to approve the contract did so out of necessity. A lot of people had to vote yes because they lacked money and didn’t have insurance, he said. The food and beverage giant, home to Pepsi, Mountain Dew and Doritos, said this month that its net sales in the quarter jumped 20.5% to $ 19.2 billion. dollars, compared to the previous year. Mr Shelton said more than 600 union members have been picketing and marching in the past 20 days. Workers at the Topeka factory have shown the world that unionized workers can stand up against the world’s biggest food companies and claim victory for themselves, their families and their communities, he said.

The company had tried to push back union complaints about long shifts. He said out of around 850 employees in Topeka, only 20 worked an average of more than 60 hours per week. The company said its records showed 19 employees worked 84 hours in a given work week this year, and 16 of them volunteered for overtime. Only three of the 19 had to work, the company said. The company also said it is constantly recruiting new part-time and full-time workers in Topeka. The plant hired 263 last year and hired 209 workers this year. Frito-Lay employs more than 66,000 people and the strike is the first at one of its factories in three decades, according to the company. It was the first time workers at the Topeka factory had gone on strike, Klemme said. Of about 850 manufacturing and warehouse workers who are part of the striking bargaining unit, about 300 continued to work during the strike, the company said. The new contract sets hourly wages at $ 19.09 to $ 38.40, according to the company.

