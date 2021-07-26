Fed now faces double inflation, growth risks as virus jumps and supply chains falter

The Federal Reserve Building on Constitution Avenue is pictured in Washington, USA, March 19, 2019. REUTERS / Leah Millis / File Photo

WASHINGTON / SAN FRANCISCO, July 26 (Reuters) – A U.S. Federal Reserve divided over how to respond to rapidly rising prices meets this week with the new complication of rising coronavirus infections and a global supply chain which, far from solving its problems, can move towards more problems inducing inflation.

Fed officials are expected to say after their two-day meeting that a strong US recovery and their planning for a possible policy change both remain underway. But the new risks, threatening the double evil of slower growth and rising prices, mean that the rosy future seen in June looks less certain.

The debate on how to shape post-pandemic monetary policy has just started, and decisions were not expected until the fall.

But since the Fed met just six weeks ago, what seemed like a blue sky for this debate has become clouded by a quadruple in daily infections carried by the more contagious Delta variant to levels approaching those seen during the virus outbreak last summer.

Even though the worst of the new epidemic is concentrated among the least vaccinated communities, economists see it as a potential shift in consumers’ willingness to spend and travel, and say this will likely require the Fed to strike a balance between staying confident. in the recovery while explicitly taking stock of what could go wrong.

So far, the risks to growth remain as follows: Data on air travel and restaurant visits show consumers are still in recovery mode, not in the process of falling back.

A new policy statement is due to be released at 2:00 p.m. (6:00 p.m. GMT) on Wednesday followed by a press conference by Fed Chairman Jerome Powell.

“Time and time again, we have seen over the past 18 months that the No.1 determinant of economic activity is the virus,” said Karen Dynan, professor of economics at Harvard University and former Assistant Secretary to the Treasury the United States. “I think we will continue to make progress, but this progress will be slower than not.

Developments since last meeting “have strengthened arguments against premature withdrawal from accommodation,” given new uncertainty over the recovery and despite higher than expected inflation in June, wrote Goldman Sachs economist David Mericle .

The Fed continues to buy $ 120 billion in government bonds each month and keep its key interest rate close to zero, measures rolled out in the spring of 2020 to bolster the pandemic economy. Some Fed officials are already saying it’s time to move away from these policies due to the unexpected pace of recent price hikes, and bond market trading in recent weeks has shown investors are betting the Fed could have to accelerate its exit from crisis programs.

“NOT EVERYWHERE” SUPPLY PROBLEMS

Yet it is, indeed, a long list of new issues that have emerged since June 16, when the Fed expressed confidence that the pandemic was fading and that “progress on immunization will likely continue to reduce effects of the public health crisis on the economy. “

Rising infections could, if continued, weigh on the recovery, and would do so at a particularly tenuous time.

The Fed still hopes the economy can regain all of the 6.8 million jobs missing since the start of the pandemic, but that depends on other aspects of whether the recovery continues – in particular a full reopening of public schools in autumn. This should help free parents return to work, but the process could be delayed if the health crisis escalates again.

Meanwhile, any slowdown in recovery or hiring would come amid the expiration of federal spending and benefits that supported personal income last year, an already expected ‘fiscal cliff’ to slow growth. annual economic growth compared to its current rate of around 7%.

Rising inflation had been the immediate target of Federal Reserve officials in recent weeks, separating the central bank between worried prices that could rise too quickly and those who argue the economy needed much longer. to develop and regain the jobs lost before any change in monetary policy. .

Powell was peppered with questions on this politically sensitive topic during recent hearings on Capitol Hill. The issue is also being watched closely in the White House, with core Fed officials and the Biden administration saying they remain convinced that the current price increases are mainly the result of a complicated economic reopening and will subside. of themselves.

There may be new reasons to doubt. A collision of events, including flooding in Germany and China, again obstructs the flow of parts and materials around the world, prolonging supply bottlenecks that Fed and White House officials have counted resolve to help ease pricing pressures. Read more

“The problems on the supply side are clearly not going anywhere,” Citi economists wrote on Friday. “Input costs and supplier wait times are likely to continue to show up in consumer inflation for months to come.”

From a relatively simple and even somewhat old-fashioned dilemma in June – was inflation too high or not? – the Fed now has “risks in two directions,” said former Fed monetary policy director and Yale School of Management professor William English, with the likelihood of more integrated inflation now accompanying risks to growth and reduced federal budget support.

“Things could turn out in a way they weren’t expecting,” English said.

Reporting by Howard Schneider and Ann Saphir; Editing by Dan Burns and Andrea Ricci

Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.