Bullish vs bearish life cycles of the stock market

There are all kinds of metaphorical animal terms that pop up in the investing world, but two of the most common are bull markets and bear markets.

Just like in nature, stock markets also have life cycles. The bull indicates when the stock market is going up, and the bear indicates when the market is going down.

The terms are believed to have been coined in the 17th century when the London Stock Exchange was established at a time when bear baiting was popular. When opposed to a bull, the bear would strike with its paws, while the bull would raise its horns upward in defense.

Although it dates back centuries, the terms are still relevant today. But they’re completely different when it comes to the impact they can have on your wallet.

What is a bear market?

As investors, we know that stock prices can go up and down. But what about when prices fall and fall further?

In the investment world, this is called a bear market.

A bear market occurs when the price of a stock or the stock market as a whole falls 20% or more, or falls for more than two months.

As the world was on hold last year, global markets experienced one of the fastest dips in a bear market. But also one of the fastest rebounds in a bull market.

Bear markets typically occur when an economy slows down or unemployment rates rise. Times like these can panic investors. With a more uncertain outlook, investors could start selling their investments to try and protect their hard-earned money.

It’s a bit of a catch 22 situation though. As more and more people accumulate their investments, it can bring the prices down even further. As prices continue to fall, other investors could also be scared and sell as well, creating a dangerous downward spiral.

Even though bear markets have not been so common since WWII, its estimated investors will experience around 14 bear markets in their lifetime. So it’s important to know how to navigate them, but come back to them later.

What is a bull market?

As bull markets are the opposite of a bear market, they occur when stock prices or markets rise 20% or more, usually after a recent decline.

Anything that is traded in a live stock market, such as stocks, bonds, commodities, and currencies, can be described as a bull market when their prices rise.

A bull market is normally a sign that the economy is in a strong position with low unemployment rates. A healthy economy with lots of working people tends to be good for stock prices, which builds investor confidence in the market.

Despite the sudden drop at the onset of the pandemic, overall, the United States has been in a bull market for over 12 years. Situations like these build investor confidence. But that’s when investors need to be extra careful. No one can predict how long a current bull market might last, and you don’t know when it has peaked.

What can we learn from history?

Historically, bear markets have been shorter than bull markets. One example that many of us are familiar with is the 2008 financial crisis.

2008 UK stock market financial crisis

Past performance is no guarantee of future returns. Source: Thomson Reuters, 01/01/2008 to 01/01/2018.

Basically, the 2008 financial crisis was a crisis of confidence, affecting markets around the world. The concerns that started in the US mortgage market have spread throughout the financial system. Fears have built up and loans have dried up. Unfortunately for some, borrowing was essential and defaults ensued.

The collapse of Lehman Brothers, a major Wall Street investment bank, on September 15, 2008 became the emblematic moment of the crisis. The initial market reaction was not overwhelming. But as the scale of the problem was recognized, many more banks seemed to face the same fate. The market fell again in March 2009, it was at almost half of its pre-crisis value.

Although this is a big drop in a bear market, you can see from the chart above that there has been a steady rally in a bull market.

Some of the best days we’ve had on the stock market have followed some of the worst. We believe it’s about time in the market, rather than trying to time the ups and downs.

What Should Investors Do?

We should all have some sort of investment strategy in place to help deal with bull market rises and bear market lows.

The best approach is to have a diversified portfolio.

Diversification helps mitigate the ups and downs your portfolio will experience. Holding too few or too many similar investments can make those ups and downs a bit more extreme.

Distributing your money among different types of investment helps reduce the risks involved in investing. Be it types of businesses, types of investments like stocks or bonds from different parts of the world, or styles of investing. There are many ways to do this.

Don’t forget the long game

Were emotional beings by nature, and investing can sometimes be a roller coaster of emotions.

The way our emotions change during the ups and downs is why many of us decide to invest when the markets are doing well and sell when the markets are down. This goes against good investing practices like thinking long term.

As we have seen, markets are cyclical. The key point to all of this is that hard times don’t last forever and the markets have finally recovered.

While it may be tempting to sell your investments to avoid losing more money in a bear market, it means you have locked in your losses. Most of the time, if you had held a little longer, you could have offset these once the bear market recovered, although there is no guarantee.

You should have the same mindset and approach to investing whether the market is going up or the market is going down in the short term. Keep your cool and be patient, this is your best chance to be rewarded in the long run.

