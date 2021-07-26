EUROPEAN MIDDAY BRIEFING: Stocks drop after Asia trade declines

MARKET ENVELOPES

European stocks fell on Monday after markets fell in China and Hong Kong.

Major market action on Monday was linked to China, as the Hang Seng slid by more than 4%, following a crackdown on both Tencent’s music licenses and the rest of the world. tutoring industry. In pre-market trading, shares of Tencent Music Entertainment fell 14% after China ordered the company to end exclusive contracts with music copyright holders.

Hong Kong-listed education stocks have slipped after teacher training institutions were banned from raising funds on the stock exchange and foreign capital was unable to invest. The crackdown hit U.S.-listed Chinese education stocks on Friday.

The crackdown came as China accused the United States of a deadlock in bilateral ties as high-level talks began in the Chinese city of Tianjin.

Growing concerns about the Delta variant of Covid-19 and worries about economic growth are also likely to challenge the rate at which the U.S. stock market will rise in the coming weeks, investors said. Fund managers are also awaiting advice from the Federal Reserve this week, including the inflation outlook from policymakers and any clues as to when the central bank may start cutting its bond buying program.

“It will be a turbulent environment for the rest of the year as markets face growth that is not as strong, and markets look to the potential withdrawal of political support,” said Hugh Gimber, strategist at JP Morgan Asset Management. “You would expect the Delta variant spread to put restrictions in place for longer and some supply bottlenecks might not last a few months.”

Among individual stocks, shares of Dutch internet conglomerate Prosus, a major investor in Tencent, fell more than 9% in Amsterdam.

American markets:

Stock futures fell, suggesting that major stock indexes will retreat from historic highs last week after markets fell in China and Hong Kong.

Futures contracts linked to the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell. the blue chip index crossed the 35,000 mark on Friday for the first time in its history after climbing more than 1% last week.

Investors are awaiting earnings this week from a slew of U.S. companies, including giant tech companies, which will show how big business is weathering the pandemic and a recent rise in inflation. Lockheed Martin is expected to report earnings before the market opens, and electric car maker Tesla is expected to report after the closing bell.

“This week is really when we enter the critical earnings period,” Mr. Gimber said. “With the reports of tech names, the bar is high.”

Forex:

The dollar could rise if the Federal Reserve signals that its bond buying program will not continue for very long in a policy move on Wednesday, Commerzbank said.

The Fed could imply this by changing its statement to say it would continue to buy bonds “until further progress has been made” over the current one “until substantial progress has been made. been achieved, “said Ulrich Leuchtmann, Currency Analyst at Commerzbank.

While the bond buying program is “rather irrelevant” to the forex market, a change in wording would suggest that the Fed, unlike the European Central Bank, is “ready to take restrictive measures again”, did he declare.

Cryptocurrencies surged on Monday, with bitcoin rising more than 18% from its 5 p.m. ET level on Friday. Investors pointed to the liquidation of short positions and speculation that Amazon.com could venture into digital currencies. The price of bitcoin hit $ 39,544.29, its highest level since mid-June, according to CoinDesk.

EUR / USD, last stable at 1.1773, is expected to “remain sluggish” but remain within a narrow range as the euro and dollar hold back, UniCredit said.

Falling U.S. Treasury yields have been a “drag” on the dollar in recent weeks, but lower German bond yields following last week’s hints of a prolonged European Central Bank stimulus are not helping the dollar either. euro, the bank said.

A slowdown in new home sales in the United States, expected later Monday, would likely have a “negligible impact” on the dollar, UniCredit said.

The ongoing UK-EU clash over post-Brexit trade deals for Northern Ireland is likely to limit sterling gains this week in the absence of any economic data moving in the market , said ING.

“It appears that very little downside risk related to this topic is valued in GBP, and a combination with a positive Fed meeting for the dollar could make the cable [GBP/USD] test 1.3600 support again this week. ”

Obligations :

Morgan Stanley is keeping US Treasuries short, seeing the fair value of 10-year US Treasury yields around 1.60% in the current environment, strategist Guneet Dhingra said.

In measuring fair value, Morgan Stanley is making assumptions about where it thinks the market can assess when the Federal Reserve first rate hikes and pace afterward.

Taking a conservative stance, Morgan Stanley believes the market can price the first hike in Q1 or Q2 2023, Dhingra said.

German Bunds are expected to outperform US Treasuries due to the diverging monetary policies of the European Central Bank and the Fed, Morgan Stanley said.

“We believe that the increasingly divergent reaction functions between the Fed and the ECB will likely help the Bund outperform over USTs in the near term,” said strategists Alina Zaytseva and Lorenzo Testa.

They see the risks to the July FOMC meeting as biased towards an optimistic and hawkish message, while the ECB’s stance is accommodative. The 10-year UST-Bund spread is 168 basis points, according to Tradeweb.

Morgan Stanley believes, however, that a reversal above 200 basis points may not be achievable in the short term.

Merchandise :

Oil prices fell, continuing the volatility the market has experienced in recent weeks.

Investors are increasingly worried about the increase in the number of coronavirus cases in several major Asian economies and “any significant reversal of the easing of restrictions in parts of Europe and the United States would send a signal quite bearish to the market, especially considering the higher vaccination rates in these countries. regions, ”said Warren Patterson of ING.

Additionally, traders reduced their net bets on rising Brent and WTI prices last week to their lowest since May and November respectively.

Base metal prices have fallen as China’s crackdown on the stock market prompts inventors to shy away from risky assets.

Three-month copper on the LME was down 0.6% to $ 9,571.50 per metric tonne, while aluminum was down 1% to $ 2,483.50 per tonne and nickel was down slightly. 0.2% at $ 19,440 per tonne.

MAIN FOCUS EMEA

German business climate slumps in July

German business confidence deteriorated in July amid an increase in coronavirus infections and supply issues, missing forecasts of an increase.

The Ifo business climate index stood at 100.8 points in July against 101.7 points recorded in June, according to data from the Ifo Institute released on Monday. The reading missed a forecast from economists polled by the Wall Street Journal, who expected the index to rise to 102.5.

Talking markets: the Delta variant shakes the confidence of European households

Consumer confidence in Europe is faltering amid the spread of the more contagious Covid-19 Delta variant, undermining the region’s prospects of a strong consumer-led recovery this summer.

The eurozone consumer confidence indicator fell in July after five consecutive months of gains, preliminary Eurostat data showed on Thursday. The last drop was recorded in January against the backdrop of a sharp increase in Covid-19 cases. The UK consumption barometer, compiled by research firm GfK, rose in July, but showed Britons’ expectations for the economy’s short-term performance are worsening.

Ryanair sees further fare cut to counter “pingemia” and travel uncertainty

Ryanair Holdings PLC said on Monday that it expects the current “pingdemic” in the UK to lead to more uncertainty and that it will offset this with more price stimulus and lower fares in the short run. term.

Pingdemic refers to people who are informed by the UK National Health Service’s Covid-19 app that they must self-isolate for a period of time after registering that users have been in close contact. with a person who tested positive for the coronavirus.

Philips launches € 1.5 billion share buyback program; Second quarter profit affected by provision

Koninklijke Philips NV on Monday launched a 1.5 billion euros ($ 1.77 billion) share buyback as it announced a decline in second quarter net profit after recording a provision for a defective component used in certain sleep and respiratory care products, as noted above.

The Dutch healthcare tech company backed its forecast for the full year. It expects lower-to-mid single-digit comparable sales growth for 2021. The company also said it expects to report adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, and depreciation margin of 60 to 80 points. basic.

Credit Suisse settles spy case with ex-executive Iqbal Khan

Credit Suisse Group AG said it had reached an agreement with a former executive and private investigators over a spy scandal that rocked the bank.

In the fall of 2019, the Swiss bank hired investigators to spy on Iqbal Khan, a senior wealth management executive who was leaving to join rival UBS Group AG. Mr Khan spotted one of the investigators and went to the police, triggering international headlines and leading to the bank’s chief executive being ousted due to the fallout from his reputation.

Delta variant disrupts global response to pandemic

The Delta variant changes the calculations of governments around the world, raising doubts about how quickly they can leave the coronavirus pandemic behind, widening the gap between highly vaccinated places and others, and infiltrating countries that had previously held out. remote virus.

