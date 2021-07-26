Business
Decoded | What’s behind D-Streets’ stellar performances since 2020
Indian stock markets have experienced a meteoric rise since 2021 and are performing even better this year. The two benchmarks S&P BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50 rose rapidly after the initial impact of the coronavirus pandemic in March 2020.
Experts expect the current market momentum to continue as investor sentiment remains strong due to the low interest rate regime and high liquidity.
On the contrary, the country’s economic recovery has made slow progress and continues to struggle after the second wave of the pandemic in 2021.
So how have the benchmark stock indexes performed so well despite the dismal state of the economic recovery? Let’s find out:
FACTORS BEHIND THE STELLAR RACE
Since last year, the main factors driving the dynamics of the market are the growing number of retail investors and strong sentiment. While several economic indicators remain weak, market sentiment looks stronger than ever due to growing optimism and increased stock market activity.
It can be noted that the Sensex and Nifty stock indexes more than doubled in January 2021 after crashing in March 2020. For example, Sensex jumped more than 82% in 15 months, from 29,468 on March 31, 2020 to over 53,000. Earlier reports indicate that Sensex could cross 54,000 by the end of the year if the positive momentum continues.
It is essential to understand here that the performance of the stock market mainly depends on factors such as investor sentiment, major upcoming developments and the liquidity of economic indicators and interest rates.
Factors such as real economic growth, low consumer confidence, demand and inflation do not have a continuous impact on the stock market and only lead to a momentary loss of momentum.
Put simply, the momentum depends mainly on the performance of companies, major economic and political developments, liquidity and investor sentiment.
WHAT IMPACTS AT THE TIMING OF THE STOCK MARKET?
- Stock markets are primarily driven by investor sentiment
- Stock market dynamics strongly depend on the financial performance and future growth of listed companies
- Company announcements, major political and economic developments, and natural and man-made disasters also impact daily stock market activity.
- Markets may witness knee-jerk reactions during a period of high uncertainty resulting from unprecedented events, much like the early days of the Covid-19 pandemic
- Slow recovery or economic growth does not necessarily affect stock market performance
- Ultimately stock market activity is determined by buying and selling by investors there are boom times when everyone wants to buy and panic when everyone scrambles to sell
WHAT IS DRIVING D-STREET BULLS?
India’s stock markets have been among the best performing in the world since March 2020, according to a recent Bloomberg News report. Sensex and Nifty both test new highs each month in 2021, given bullish investor sentiment.
A rush for IPOs, the low interest rate regime and the abundance of liquidity are major factors that have helped domestic markets achieve the feat. To date, Sensex remains strong at 53,000 and Nifty remains just 20 points below its all-time high of 15,916.
Experts are confident that both market benchmarks will set new records as optimism remains high, mainly due to the strong quarterly performance of top companies. A sudden rush in IPOs also helps markets gallop to new highs.
Foreign investors have taken note of all these factors and wish to invest in the growth story of the Indian market. According to Bloomberg News, net inflows from foreign investors were about $ 7 billion this year, the highest among emerging markets in Asia.
Experts believe that the most important factor behind the boom in domestic stock markets is the direction of the RBI’s monetary policy. If the central bank continues to keep interest rates low, stock markets will continue to gain ground.
Another reason that has directly impacted the stock market since last year is the influx of investors. A report from the State Bank of India (SBI) indicated that more than 14 million new individual investors started investing in 2020-2021.
More and more investors have started to invest their money in stocks as traditional sources of investment such as bank deposits and mutual funds began to suffer during the pandemic. Market experts expect retail investor participation to continue to rise, given current sentiment.
WILL THE MOMENTUM LAST?
Indian stock markets are riding a wave of optimism and should continue to advance if there is no change in the RBI’s monetary policy.
Ajay Tyagi, chairman of the Securities and Exchange Board of India (Sebi), recently said that low interest rates and high liquidity are major factors that have boosted stocks and that any policy reversal will impact the trajectory. current market.
The central bank had kept key interest rates at an all-time high since last year, following the economic devastation caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. It has also injected a substantial amount of liquidity into the banking system.
Simply put, domestic stock markets could take a hit when the central bank hikes interest rates. Although the RBI has yet to indicate that it plans to raise rates anytime soon, rising inflation could force the central bank to raise interest rates sooner than expected.
As it stands, supporting economic recovery and growth remains the priority for central banks, a goal that will also help domestic markets reach new records.
