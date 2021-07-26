Rep. Blake Moore broke federal law with late disclosures of shares

The Utah congressman filed more than 70 of his action statements weeks or months late.

He is a member of the House Armed Services Committee and has invested in the Raytheon defense company.

Moore has also invested in Chinese e-commerce giant Alibaba despite his criticism of China.

Members of Congress regularly trade stocks, buy and sell stocks of companies that often have important business before the federal government, and sometimes spend a lot of money lobbying lawmakers.

Each week, Insider digs through Congressional financial disclosure records and asks lawmakers about their personal finances. Here are the latest highlights of what we discovered.

Utah congressman violates STOCK law

First year representative Blake moore, a Republican from Utah, failed to properly disclose dozens of stocks and stock options with a total value of at least $ 70,000 and up to $ 1.1 million dollars, according to an insider analysis of Newly tabled Congress files.

Moore was weeks or months late in disclosing more than 70 separate transactions he made between mid-January and mid-May. United States House lawmakers violate the STOCK Actthe transparency provision of if they do not officially disclose a transaction in a certified report to the Clerk of the House of Representatives within 45 days of a stock transaction.

Moore’s late business disclosures include seven transactions involving purchases and sales of shares or stock options of Alibaba Group Holding Limited, a Chinese e-commerce company with reported links to the Chinese Communist Party, including the creation of a propaganda app. Ali Baba stocks are down of this year’s highs in February.

The congressman is a vocal critic of the Chinese government. In March opinion piece Published in The Hill, Moore wrote that the Chinese Communist Party is a “strategic adversary” that “challenges our political, economic, industrial and educational systems” and “expertly subverts the rules-based international order.”

In four separate purchases from February to May, Moore also bought up to $ 60,000 in shares of Raytheon Technologies Corporation, a major US government defense contractor that produces missile systems, platforms weapons and sensors, among other military products. Raytheon share has regularly increased in value this year.

Moore is a member of the House Committee on Armed Services, which has jurisdiction over US military affairs. He is also a member of several military-related Congressional caucuses, including the F-35 Caucus, Hypersonics Caucus, Military Depot and Industrial Facilities Caucus, National Guard Caucus, and Navy and Marine Corps Caucus.

In a statement to Insider, Moore’s office acknowledged the late filings and said Moore had previously consulted the House Ethics Committee and paid a fine without specifying the late filing amount. Fines for a first STOCK violator start at $ 200.

Moore’s office said the congressman earlier this year transferred funds from a 401 (k) retirement account to a Utah financial management company that now buys and sells “commonly traded stocks in her name”. The company, which Moore’s office did not name, “has trained a compliance advisor to submit transaction reports, and a system has now been put in place to ensure that periodic transaction reports are filed on time. “, says the press release.

“Upon entering Congress, Congressman Moore made an intentional effort to learn about the new financial requirements and to simplify and consolidate his financial investments,” the statement said. “Now that Congressman Moore has fully established a financial compliance process with his company and the ethics committee, he will continue to ensure that all future filing deadlines are met in a ethical manner.”

Moore’s office did not respond to Insider’s questions about why lawmakers are personally investing in Alibaba and Raytheon and whether they are giving direction to their money management company and, if so, to what extent on the types of investments it should make.

Moore’s office also did not clarify whether the congressman and his staff had completed the required training in congressional ethics where financial disclosure rules are routinely covered.

House ethics committee officials declined to comment.

Members of Congress are required to report stock market values ​​only within wide ranges. All of the transactions reported by Moore were in the range of $ 1,001 to $ 15,000.

Other stocks or stock options Moore bought or sold this year included those of Google’s parent company, Alphabet Inc., Amazon.com Inc., American Express Company, Apple Inc., Bank of America Corp., Berkshire Hathaway Inc., Dollar General Corp., Facebook Inc., HealthEquity Inc. health savings account company, Johnson & Johnson pharmaceutical company, Mastercard Inc., Microsoft Corp. and the chip and computer systems company Nvidia Corp.

Several other members of Congress have encountered difficulties this year in disclosing various stock transactions, as required by federal law.

They understand Sen. Diane finstein, a Democrat from California; representing Tom malinowski, a Democrat from New Jersey; representing Pat Fallon, a Republican from Texas; and Sean Patrick Maloney, a Democrat from New York.

Former Rep. Harley rouda, a California Democrat who is attempting a comeback, also failed to properly disclose stock transactions.

His. Elizabeth warren, a Massachusetts Democrat and Representative. Pramila Jayapal, a Democrat from Washington, told Insider that they will soon introduce complementary legislation prohibiting members of Congress from trading in individual stocks.

But other similar efforts have failed in recent years, notably in 2012, when the STOCK Act, which established the current rules of Congress for share disclosure, did not outright ban members from trading in shares.

Moore’s office did not respond to whether members of Congress would support or oppose such legislation.

Khannas invests in films, meetings

Ritu Khanna, a multimillionaire heiress and wife of Rep. Ro Khanna, a progressive Democrat from California, made 16 professions in June, all but three valued at $ 15,000 or less.

She bought shares of Dollar General Corp., the online dating service Match Group,



Netflix

, and gaming graphics specialist Nvidia Corp.

Ritu Khanna has worked as an entrepreneur at companies such as the Macy’s department store and luxury jeweler Bulgari. Call lists the couple’s net worth at $ 27 million, largely because Ritu Khanna’s father Monte Ahuja is an executive at investment firm Mura Holdings and Transtar, an auto transmission parts company.





Rep. Kevin Hern, right, a Republican from Oklahoma, has made a big investment in Johnson & Johnson, the maker of one of the main COVID-19 vaccines.

AP Photo / Jacquelyn Martin







Hern makes a great game of J&J

representing Kevin hern, a Republican from Oklahoma, bought 18 shares in June as part of a joint account. One of the purchases was $ 500,000 in Johnson & Johnson shares.

Johnson & Johnson created the single-injection vaccine which government officials recently warned was in rare cases linked to a neurological side effect called Guillain-Barr syndrome. The company also had to recall five Neutrogena and Aveeno sunscreen spray products after it found traces of carcinogenic ingredients.

representing Bill keating, a Democrat from Massachusetts, bought up to $ 15,000 in stock Adobe on June 10 and the same day sold for up to $ 15,000 in Verisign stock.





Senator John Boozman, a Republican from Arkansas, has invested in COVID-19 vaccine makers Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson.

AP Photo / Danny Johnston







Boozman also loves J&J. And Pfizer.

In 2020, at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, Sen. John boozman, a Republican from Arkansas, had stakes in pharmaceutical companies Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson, his news annual financial communication indicated.

The two companies have developed COVID-19 vaccines that have been used widely in the United States and beyond. Each of Boozman’s investments were worth between $ 1,001 and $ 15,000, according to his disclosure.

Separate market information indicates that Boozman sold Pfizer shares on January 22 and Johnson & Johnson shares on May 3, although it is not clear whether he sold all of his shares or just a portion.





Representative Ral Grijalva, an Arizona Democrat, has publicly disclosed his wife’s investment in gold. One problem: he didn’t have to.

Photo by Bonnie Cash-Pool / Getty Images







For Grijalva, no gold to see here

Complying with obscure federal transparency laws can be tricky, even for those who legislate.

representing Ral Grijalva, a Democrat from Arizona, July 14 disclosed that his wife bought last year and then sold for a small profit, an investment in SPDR Gold Trust. As the name suggests, the investment is in the shiny precious metal.

At first glance, Grijalva’s disclosure appears to have been delayed by several months, well beyond the 45 days members of Congress have by law to publicly report their stock transactions.

But Grijalva didn’t do anything wrong. SPDR Gold Trust is an exchange traded fund, not an individual stock. Exchange-traded funds, as well as mutual funds, are exempt from the 45-day disclosure provision. Federal law requires lawmakers to disclose these funds only in their more detailed annual returns, which are due this year in August.

At the end of the line ? Grijalva disclosed an investment that he did not need to disclose as he did.

The SPDR Gold Trust transactions were “erroneously reported as shares in Congressman Grijalva’s periodic transaction report,” the spokesperson said. Geoff nolan said, adding that the report “has since been amended to reflect the error.”