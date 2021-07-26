Connect with us

Business

Air Liquide signs a new electricity purchase contract for renewable electricity in Belgium

Published

25 seconds ago

on

By

 


Regulatory news:

Air Liquide (Paris: AI) has signed a long-term power purchase agreement (PPA) with TotalEnergies, via Lampiris, its energy supply subsidiary in Belgium, for a total capacity of 15 megawatts of wind power offshore in Belgium. Following the PPA agreements in the United States, Spain and the Netherlands, this PPA signed by the Group in Belgium illustrates Air Liquide’s commitment to leading the way in energy transition and reducing its carbon footprint, in accordance with its Sustainable Development Goals.

 
Thanks to this 15-year long-term contract, started June 1st, Air Liquide will power part of its industrial and medical gas production assets in Belgium with renewable energy. TotalEnergies will supply the renewable energy from an offshore wind farm located in the Belgian North Sea.
 
The wind-generated electricity will save up to 270,000 tons of CO(2) emissions over the contract duration, which is comparable to the equivalent electricity related emissions of 14,000 Belgian households. This agreement will expand Air Liquide’s offer of low-carbon solutions at competitive prices and give customers the ability to add more renewable content in their end products.
 
Francois Jackow, Executive Vice President and a member of the Air Liquide Group’s Executive Committee supervising Europe Industries activities, said: “In line with its ambitious Sustainability Objectives, Air Liquide is regularly increasing the share of renewable energy in the energy mix it uses to power its operations. This enables us to decarbonize our activities and also to provide our customers with solutions contributing to the reduction of CO(2) emissions. With this new long-term contract, the Group actively supports the ongoing and unprecedented transformation of the energy sector in Europe, to foster a low-carbon economy in Europe.”
  
 

 
About Air Liquide Benelux
  
 


 
Air Liquide in Benelux comprises subsidiaries active in the production, distribution, and sale of industrial and medical gases, technologies and services of the Air Liquide Group. Founded in Belgium in 1906 and in the Netherlands in 1913, Air Liquide currently operates 28 industrial sites throughout the Benelux. The Group currently employs more than 1,200 people in this region, all activities taken together, and it supplies more than 65,000 customers and patients. The Air Liquide Benelux Large Industries business line operates a pipeline network stretching 2,345 kilometers, which supplies the industrial basins from Mons to Rotterdam.
 
____________________________________________________
  
 


 
Air Liquide in Benelux comprises subsidiaries active in the production, distribution, and sale of industrial and medical gases, technologies and services of the Air Liquide Group. Founded in Belgium in 1906 and in the Netherlands in 1913, Air Liquide currently operates 28 industrial sites throughout the Benelux. The Group currently employs more than 1,200 people in this region, all activities taken together, and it supplies more than 65,000 customers and patients. The Air Liquide Benelux Large Industries business line operates a pipeline network stretching 2,345 kilometers, which supplies the industrial basins from Mons to Rotterdam.A world leader in gases, technologies and services for Industry and Health, Air Liquide is present in 78 countries with approximately 64,500 employees and serves more than 3.8 million customers and patients. Oxygen, nitrogen and hydrogen are essential small molecules for life, matter and energy. They embody Air Liquide’s scientific territory and have been at the core of the company’s activities since its creation in 1902.
 
Air Liquide’s ambition is to be a leader in its industry, deliver long term performance and contribute to sustainability – with a strong commitment to climate change and energy transition at the heart of its strategy. The company’s customer-centric transformation strategy aims at profitable, regular and responsible growth over the long term. It relies on operational excellence, selective investments, open innovation and a network organization implemented by the Group worldwide. Through the commitment and inventiveness of its people, Air Liquide leverages energy and environment transition, changes in healthcare and digitization, and delivers greater value to all its stakeholders.
 
Air Liquide’s revenue amounted to more than 20 billion euros in 2020. Air Liquide is listed on the Euronext Paris stock exchange (compartment A) and belongs to the CAC 40, EURO STOXX 50 and FTSE4Good indexes
 
www.airliquide.com
 
Follow us on Twitter @airliquidegroup
 
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210725005033/en/
CONTACT: Corporate Communications
[email protected]
Investor Relations
[email protected]
SOURCE: Air Liquide Copyright Business Wire 2021

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.marketwatch.com/story/air-liquide-signs-a-new-power-purchase-agreement-for-renewable-electricity-in-belgium-271627281907

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: