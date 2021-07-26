Paytm to go public; Facebook promises $ 1 billion to content creators





In today’s ExchangeWire news summary: India’s leader in digital payments, Paytm, plans to go public; Facebook promises $ 1 billion to content creators; and Revolut become the UK’s most valuable fintech. Paytm prepares for IPO Indian leader in digital payments Paytm plans to go public, with the aim of raising $ 2.2 billion ($ 1.6 billion) through an initial public offering (IPO). Reportedly, the tech leader has said he could raise up to $ 268 million ($ 194.3 million) in a pre-IPO funding round, and plans to issue new shares worth $ 1.1 billion ($ 797.5 million) and a sale of equivalent value. amount after their IPO. Launched in 2009 as One97 Communications, Paytm initially made it easier for users to make digital payments or top up their credit using their smartphones. Now, the platform has expanded to offer a range of services, from an e-commerce marketplace and ticket reservation service to the sale of insurance and digital gold. Worth $ 16 billion ($ 11.6 billion), Paytm has gained more than 333 million users, according to the company. The anticipated debut comes amid an increased appetite for mainstream tech among Indian exchanges, sparked by the pandemic-fueled growth of the country’s digital economy. Rival companies MobiKwik and FlipKart also recently filed for IPO, as did other national digital companies PolicyBazaar, Nykaa and Delhivery. Facebook promises $ 1 billion to content creators Facebook has pledged to pay more than US $ 1 billion ($ 725.1 million) to content creators on their flagship social media platforms and subsidiaries until 2022. The move, announced earlier this month, unites Facebook with rivals Snapchat, YouTube and TikTok, all of which have made similar financial commitments to their main creators. The company led by Mark Zuckerberg has revealed that creators will be able to earn money in exchange for achieving specific goals. The social media giant is also planning to offer some creators seed funding to help them pay for content production. While Facebook has revealed that the initiative will begin by invitation-only, the company has not confirmed the criteria necessary to qualify, nor the timeframe in which it will take place. Like those launched by their rivals, the program highlights the growing recognition of social media platforms for the ability of user-generated content to drive engagement and retain users. However, with so many options available to monetize their output and build audiences, Facebook can struggle to reach a loyal creator base. Analysts point to TikTok as Facebook’s biggest rival, with the ByteDance-owned company ranking as the most downloaded non-game app in the first half of 2021 and pledged to invest $ 2 billion (1.5 billion billion) in content creators. Revolut becomes the UK’s most popular fintech Revolut became the UK’s Most Valued FinTech after a new round of table. The new capital, which amounted to $ 800 million (580.2 million) in a funding round led by Softbanks Vision Fund and Tiger Global Management, pushed the valuation of the challenger banks to $ 33 billion (24 billion). The achievement marks a huge leap forward for Revoluts’ valuation, with the latest company valued at US $ 5.5 billion ($ 4 billion) after a Series D round of funding held last summer, and surpassing the valuation of 10 billion dollars (7.3 billion dollars) anticipated by shareholders. The financing makes Revolut one of Europe’s most valuable fintechs and pushes the value of the company above that of historic UK bank Natwest. Despite their success, Revolut has not yet become profitable and has seen its annual risk investment losses double in the last fiscal year. Still, the company, which has attracted more than 16 million users to date with its competitive currency exchange and crypto investing services, will use the new capital to fund product development and advertising in new markets, namely India and the United States. Revolut CFO Miko Salovaara said the funding will not influence the company’s potential IPO plans, saying that we ultimately believe we will be a public company but have no plans. immediate listing.

