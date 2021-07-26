The Better Being Co. announces the launch of its IPO

SALT LAKE CITY – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – The Better Being Co. (Better Being or “the Company”) today announced that it has launched the road show of its proposed initial public offering. Better Being is a full body wellness company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes reliable and beneficial vitamins, supplements, minerals and personal care products through a portfolio of differentiated brands including Solaray, Kal , Zhou, Nu U, Heritage Store and Life Flo.

Better Being is offering 12,500,000 shares of its common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $ 15.00 and $ 17.00 per share. Better Being has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BBCO. The offer is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offer may be made or as to the size or actual conditions of the offer.

Better Being intends to use the proceeds of the offering to partially repay outstanding borrowings under its credit facilities, including its term debt and revolving credit facility, to pay related fees and expenses. to the offer, and the remainder of the proceeds will be used for general business purposes.

Better Being also intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,875,000 additional common shares from the principal shareholder of the company. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the principal shareholder.

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC will act as representatives of the Underwriters. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Jefferies LLC will act as principal bookkeepers. Deutsche Bank Securities, Piper Sandler & Co. and Guggenheim Securities, LLC will act as additional bookkeepers, and Raymond James & Associates, Inc., CL King & Associates, Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC will act as as co-managers of the proposed offer.

This offer is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which can be obtained from any of the following sources:

Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by phone: 1-866-471-2526, or by email: [email protected] com

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by phone at (800) 221-1037 or by email at [email protected]

Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at [email protected]

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor offers to purchase may be accepted, before the entry into force of the registration statement.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be. illegal before registration or qualification. under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Forward-looking statements



This press release includes “forward-looking information”, in particular with regard to the initial public offering. These statements are made using words or phrases such as “will” or “expect” and similar words and phrases from the future. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks described under “Risk Factors” in the preliminary prospectus and elsewhere in documents filed by the Company with the SEC, which may cause that actual results differ materially from results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as required by law. required.

About The Better Being Co.



The Better Being Co. is a full body wellness company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes reliable and beneficial vitamins, supplements, minerals and personal care products through a portfolio of differentiated brands. The company is dedicated to providing innovative, high-quality products, including options designed with an emphasis on natural and clean ingredients, to our loyal consumers and compelling value to our global network of retail partners. The company’s main brands include Solaray, KAL, Zhou, Nu U, Heritage Store, Life Flo, and Zand Immunity.