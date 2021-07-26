Business
The Better Being Co. announces the launch of its IPO
SALT LAKE CITY – (COMMERCIAL THREAD) – The Better Being Co. (Better Being or “the Company”) today announced that it has launched the road show of its proposed initial public offering. Better Being is a full body wellness company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes reliable and beneficial vitamins, supplements, minerals and personal care products through a portfolio of differentiated brands including Solaray, Kal , Zhou, Nu U, Heritage Store and Life Flo.
Better Being is offering 12,500,000 shares of its common stock. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $ 15.00 and $ 17.00 per share. Better Being has applied to list its common stock on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol BBCO. The offer is subject to market conditions and there can be no assurance as to whether or when the offer may be made or as to the size or actual conditions of the offer.
Better Being intends to use the proceeds of the offering to partially repay outstanding borrowings under its credit facilities, including its term debt and revolving credit facility, to pay related fees and expenses. to the offer, and the remainder of the proceeds will be used for general business purposes.
Better Being also intends to grant underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 1,875,000 additional common shares from the principal shareholder of the company. The Company will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the principal shareholder.
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC will act as representatives of the Underwriters. Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC and Jefferies LLC will act as principal bookkeepers. Deutsche Bank Securities, Piper Sandler & Co. and Guggenheim Securities, LLC will act as additional bookkeepers, and Raymond James & Associates, Inc., CL King & Associates, Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank & Co., LLC will act as as co-managers of the proposed offer.
This offer is being made only by means of a prospectus, copies of which can be obtained from any of the following sources:
Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, New York 10282, by phone: 1-866-471-2526, or by email: [email protected] com
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 6933 Louis Stephens Drive, Morrisville, NC 27560, by phone at (800) 221-1037 or by email at [email protected]
Jefferies LLC, Attention: Equity Syndicate Prospectus Department, 520 Madison Avenue, 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10022, by phone at (877) 821-7388 or by email at [email protected]
A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor offers to purchase may be accepted, before the entry into force of the registration statement.
This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be. illegal before registration or qualification. under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.
Forward-looking statements
This press release includes “forward-looking information”, in particular with regard to the initial public offering. These statements are made using words or phrases such as “will” or “expect” and similar words and phrases from the future. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and assumptions, including the risks described under “Risk Factors” in the preliminary prospectus and elsewhere in documents filed by the Company with the SEC, which may cause that actual results differ materially from results expressed or implied by any forward-looking statement. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in its forward-looking statements are reasonable, it cannot guarantee future results. The Company has no obligation, and assumes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements made in this press release to reflect changes since the date of this press release, except as required by law. required.
About The Better Being Co.
The Better Being Co. is a full body wellness company that develops, manufactures, markets and distributes reliable and beneficial vitamins, supplements, minerals and personal care products through a portfolio of differentiated brands. The company is dedicated to providing innovative, high-quality products, including options designed with an emphasis on natural and clean ingredients, to our loyal consumers and compelling value to our global network of retail partners. The company’s main brands include Solaray, KAL, Zhou, Nu U, Heritage Store, Life Flo, and Zand Immunity.
Sources
2/ https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005206/en/The-Better-Being-Co.-Announces-Launch-of-Initial-Public-Offering
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]