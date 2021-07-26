Big Bull Stock Markets Jhunjhunwala Questions Zomato Hype





Rakesh Jhunjhunwala said Zomato needs to demonstrate frugality, corporate governance and technology in order to justify its high valuation and market capitalization. Zomato climbed over 60% on its listing day on Friday to settle at INR 125.85, commanding a market cap of INR 1 lakh Cr at one point. On Monday it opened at a high of 132 INR. Experts pointed out that the Zomatos platform benefits from a lot, but it lacks both intensity and proprietary data

The big bull of the Indian stock markets, Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, believes that the hype around Zomatos’ listing and its high market capitalization is not yet ready to be supported by cash-generating business models. Speaking During a webinar hosted by Equirus Capital, Jhunjhunwala wished Zomato good luck but said he would not buy his shares, adding that going to every party in town would leave people hungover. “The hangover doesn’t come until the next day!” “ “What I buy is very important, at what price I buy is the most important. Let Zomato be worth INR 99,000 Cr and Tesla $ 6 billion. I’m not going to buy these shares, ”Jhunjhunwala said. He added that a business needs opportunity, frugality, corporate governance, technology and the capacity for change, even though he likes the attitude of young entrepreneurs. Jhunjhunwala insisted that startup valuations are over-anticipated, especially with tech companies. He added that people should only focus on business models that make money rather than taking foreign money and burning billions of dollars. “The changes are coming, but at a much slower pace than expected,” he said, comparing internet-based and new-age tech startups with HUL, Asian Paints, Pidilite among many who have taken decades to give investors sustained sustained returns. by strong role models. Zomato climbed over 60% on its listing day on Friday to settle at INR 125.85, commanding a market cap of INR 1 lakh Cr at one point. On Monday it opened at a high of 132 INR. Zomato’s challenges Overall, Zomato’s INR 9,375 IPO received 2,751.27 Cr offers for a total issue size of 71.92 Cr shares, according to National Stock Exchange (NSE) data. The Qualified Institutional Buyer (QIB) portion of Zomato’s IPO was the most oversubscribed at 51.79 times the size of the offering. Foreign institutional investors (FIIs) dominated the QIB portion, followed by banks, financial institutions and mutual fund companies. Valuation expert and professor of corporate finance at the Stern School of Business at New York University, Ashwath Damodaran noted in his Blog that, according to financial data shared by Zomato in its draft red herring prospectus (DRHP), the company’s shares should be rated at INR 41, almost half of the actual issue price. Damodaran listed a number of premises leading up to INR 41 assessment. He assumed that the food delivery market in India would reach up to $ 40 billion and Zomatos’ market share would reach 40 billion. % over the next five years and an operating margin of 30 per cent for its calculation. This includes the fact that the Indian market is diversifying very quickly and there is a possibility that Zomato will end up with a maximum 20% share of the food delivery market of $ 10- $ 40 billion. Additionally, if rival companies, including Swiggy and Amazon’s food delivery initiative, make aggressive bets, market dynamics can change significantly. Experts have pointed out that the Zomatos platform benefits a lot, but it lacks both intensity and proprietary data. So Zomato app users are only on the system when ordering food, and engagement is often limited to ordering and delivering food. On a similar note, Jhunjhunwala said that Zomato handed out massive discounts to gain a large user base. But to justify the valuation, it must demonstrate income of INR Cr 4,000 and above, as companies with a similar valuation have done.

