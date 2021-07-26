Labaton Sucharow Announces Filing of Securities Class Action Against DiDi, Investors Encouraged to Contact Company by September 7





NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 26, 2021 / Labaton Sucharow LLP, a Nationally Award-Winning Shareholder Rights Law Firm, Announces that a Securities Class Action has been filed against DiDi Global Inc (“DiDi” or the Company “) (NYSE : DIDI) for violation of federal securities laws. Investors who have purchased or otherwise acquired shares (1) in accordance with and / or traceable to the Company’s initial public offering made in June 2021 (the “IPO”), and / or (2) securities between June 27 2021 and July 6, 2021, inclusive (the “Recourse Period”), are encouraged to contact the firm before September 7, 2021. On July 2, 2021, just two days after DiDi’s IPO on the New York Stock Exchange, the Cyberspace Administration of China (CAC ‘) announced that it had launched a cybersecurity study on DiDi’.[ed] to prevent national data security risks. In a press release also issued that day, the Company stated that “[d]during the [CAC’s] review, DiDi is required to suspend registration of new users in China. ‘ Following this news, the company’s share price fell $ 0.87, or approximately 5.3%, to close at $ 15.53 per share on July 2, 2021, on unusually high trading volume. . On Sunday, July 4, 2021, DiDi reported that the ACC had ordered smartphone app stores to stop offering the “DiDi Chuxing” app because it “collects[ed] personal information in violation of the laws and regulations of the PRC. ‘ Although users who previously downloaded the app can continue to use it, DiDi said that “removing the app could have a negative impact on its revenue in China.” July 5, 2021, The Wall Street Journal reported that the ACC had asked the company as early as three months before the IPO to postpone the offer due to national security concerns and to “conduct a thorough self-examination of the security of its network.” Following this news, the company’s stock price fell $ 3.04 per share, or 19.6%, to close at $ 12.49 per share on July 6, 2021, on unusually high trading volume. raised. The story continues At the start of this action, DiDi’s shares were trading at $ 12.06 per share, down nearly 14% from the IPO price of $ 14 per share. If you currently have American Depositary Receipts (“ADR”) in DIDI or securities acquired between June 30, 2021 and July 2, 2021, contact David J. Schwartz using the toll-free number (800) 321-0476 or by e-mail. -mail to [email protected] to receive additional information free of charge and protect your investments. About the firm

Labaton Sucharow LLP is one of the world’s leading complex litigation firms representing clients in securities, antitrust, corporate governance and shareholder rights, as well as consumer cybersecurity and data confidentiality. Labaton Sucharow has been recognized for excellence by the courts and his peers, and is regularly ranked in major industry publications. Offices are located in New York, NY, Wilmington, DE and Washington, DC More information on Labaton Sucharow is available at www.labaton.com. CONTACT:

David J. Schwartz

(800) 321-0476

[email protected] THE SOURCE: Labaton Sucharow LLP See the source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/656824/DIDI-ALERT-Labaton-Sucharow-Announces-the-Filing-of-a-Securities-Class-Action-Against-DiDi-Investors-Encouraged-to-Contact-the- Close-through-September-7

