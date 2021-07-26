What’s next for Alabama? State technology, the future of bio-research is changing very rapidly

Imagine an Alabama that produces steady breakthroughs in space exploration, biosciences, advanced manufacturing, and national defense applications, where a generation of promising tech entrepreneurs are leading the way for 21st century business.

In fact, you don’t have to imagine it – officials say it’s happening already.

That’s the goal of a new campaign launched today by the Alabama Department of Commerce.

Next is the name of an extension of the Made in Alabama campaign, Signature of Shops, which, over the past eight years, has shed light on business and innovation around the state in both urban and rural areas.

Next will help tell the story of where Alabama is located and where it is going.

We wanted to capture a sense of Alabama’s future economy that is present today but is changing very quickly, said Alabama Secretary of Commerce Greg Canfield.

And we wanted to build on this Made in Alabama brand, which has been very successful. But we wanted to take a step forward, with a future look at creating a more digital and experiential presence for our audience, which is made up of Alabamians, senior executives, site consultants and leaders of international companies. .

The campaign kicks off today at the Alabama Economic Development Association’s 2021 conference in Point Clear and includes the launch of a new website with an engaging video presentation that you can see above.

The video shows top Alabama brands such as Mercedes-Benz and Shipt, as well as images of the DNA double helix, genetic sequencing markers, a microscope, computer banks, cells and a rocket launch – images that easily illustrate the countryside terrain.

Alongside Sec. Canfields speech, Next will launch with a website madeinalabama.com/next showcasing animated graphics and updates on cutting-edge events in the state – from additive manufacturing or 3D printing to electric vehicle production and digital smart factories.

The look of the Next campaign will also translate into digital and print ads, some of which will include QR codes to provide a three-dimensional experience.

Change is happening so quickly in so many areas, Canfield said, that it’s important to tell the story as it happens.

Technology and data applications are becoming very intertwined, he said.

The biosciences have accelerated and COVID has played a big role there with the development of vaccines and other new technologies in the development of therapies. The sciences of special alloys to lighten vehicles and airplanes are evolving rapidly. We were talking about the automotive industry, now we were talking about mobility. You see a marriage of industrial processes with data applications, the Internet of Things, artificial intelligence, and start-ups playing a more central role in how our economy is taking shape.

As Canfield said, part of the story of the campaign is already being told. Last week, state officials gathered in Birmingham to celebrate the opening of the offices of Landing, the new startup of Shipt founder Bill Smith, who has moved to Magic City from San Francisco.

Some of these stories are well known, others have just been discovered.

These include the development of NASA’s space launch system, the most powerful rocket ever built, a 365-foot vehicle containing 730,000 gallons of fuel, and the fact that Alabama produces around 1.4 million vehicles per year.

But there is also work by researchers at the HudsonAlpha Center for Plant Science and Sustainable Agriculture, where research is underway to find ways, with biotechnological tools, to improve crops, to maximize fuel production. from plant biomass, reduce the use of fertilizers and eliminate fungicides.

Part of what we want to capture was a sense of what future Alabama is going to have, and how that growth is going to be experienced, and what it’s going to look like, Canfield said.

What is happening around the state tells the story. There is a lot of noise about the market disruption due to the supply chain, COVID-19. We wanted to create an opportunity to be heard above this noise.