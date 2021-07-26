Analysis: Cash-hungry emerging markets arrive late to the SPAC party

A Grab logo is pictured in Singapore on March 21, 2019. Photo taken on March 21, 2019. REUTERS / Anshuman Daga / File Photo

PSPCs account for the bulk of IPOs in the United States, only a fraction of EM

Singapore Grab and Brazilian Embraer unit line up for SPAC deals

PSPC agreements could boost fundraising prospects for emerging companies

LONDON, July 26 (Reuters) – Emerging markets have so far been on the sidelines of a fundraising boom using PSPCs or specialist acquisition firms, which could potentially unlock a vital new source of liquidity for entrepreneurs in developing regions.

But the take-off of PSPC fundraising in these markets depends in part on the success of a few recently delayed historic transactions, reflecting the broader cautiousness of global investors towards this funding tool.

After-sales services allow investors to list a shell company on the public markets before having identified a company to buy, which allows faster access to an initial public offering.

More than $ 115.6 billion has been raised through more than 400 SPACS or blank check companies this year, mostly on Wall Street where PSPCs account for two-thirds of all initial public offerings (IPOs), although the activity slowed down due to regulatory and valuation issues. increases. Read more

In contrast, a total of $ 1.18 billion was raised this year through six SPACs by emerging market issuers, including two each in Israel and China. This is only a fraction of the $ 96.3 billion raised through traditional emerging market IPOs, based on data from Refinitiv.

But PSPCs are expected to feature more prominently in future fundraising for entrepreneurs in emerging markets, opening up more capital and operational expertise.

This month, the PSPCs formed by Mubadala Capital of Abu Dhabi and Fat Projects Spac of Singapore filed an application with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission to raise up to $ 300 million in IPOs.

The former targets media and entertainment, highlighting growth opportunities in emerging markets such as India and China, while the latter focuses on companies that are capitalizing on the burgeoning consumer market of the United States. ‘South East Asia.

For investors, emerging market SPACs can offer high returns, but also higher potential risks related to transparency and disclosure. All eyes are on the fate of the emerging market deals already underway.

Singaporean company Grab, which went public through a $ 40 billion SPAC merger, said last month that it plans to close the deal in the fourth quarter. The company had previously said it intended to close the deal by July. Read more

“Assuming Grab works well, people are going to pay attention to it,” said Allen Taylor, managing director of California-based venture capital firm Endeavor Catalyst, an investor in more than 180 emerging market portfolio companies.

He said entrepreneurs and investors in Southeast Asia would see this as a credible option for how to go public.

“More people will follow and I think the same is true for Latin America because those are the two regions that I am most optimistic about.”

Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer (EMBR3.SA) said in June that its subsidiary Eve, which develops aircraft in the field of electric vertical take-off and landing, had entered into a SPAC agreement. Analysts have estimated that Eve could reach a market value of $ 2 billion.

Abu Dhabi-based music streaming app Anghami said in March it would become the first Arab tech company to feature on Nasdaq after agreeing to merge with a SPAC vehicle in a deal that is expected to appear on the Nasdaq. be concluded in the second trimester. Read more

But a banker who covers the region said the small size of New York’s listing – the Anghami deal implies an enterprise value of around $ 220 million – had raised concern among some observers in the PSPC as to its result.

Anghami said in response to Reuters questions about the timing and progress of the deal: “The PSPC merger process has a number of technical steps that must be met before it is completed … We have been working on its completion, but these processes invariably take some time. “

Anghami said he was eager to complete the remaining steps in the process to make the group the first Arab tech company to be listed on Nasdaq in New York City.

Reflecting cautious investor sentiment towards PSPCs, the stock prices of the vehicles merging with Grab (AGC.O) and Anghami (VMAC.O) have both fallen from where they were when the trades were announced.

‘AN ARROW IN THE QUIVER’

Emerging markets urgently need more fundraising options. Currently, these markets only account for around 8% of private capital and 11% of market capitalization, according to World Bank data.

After-sales services offer them a new way to raise funds.

“They represent an arrow in the quiver – alongside private equity, IPOs and traditional acquisitions,” said Alexandre Lazarow, a venture capitalist at Cathay Innovation.

But it won’t be easy.

The global PSPC boom earlier this year showed signs of abating by May due to investor concerns about valuations. Some American companies have stopped their listing project. Read more

“The explosion and subsequent extinction of SPAC enthusiasm in developed markets offers a potential lesson that emerging markets can learn from,” said Alex Korda, analyst at consultancy The Edge Group.

Nirgunan Tirruchelvam, head of consumer equity research at research firm Tellimer, said US-listed PSPCs may be appropriate for companies in emerging markets where a history of losses or operating records limited make it difficult for them to be listed via an IPO.

As for the listing of SPACs on the stock exchanges of emerging countries, it looks much more uncertain.

The Singapore Stock Exchange announced in March that it is proposing to introduce regulations to allow SPAC listings, while the Dubai Stock Exchange is consulting market participants on the matter. Read more

“Investors can avoid this untested regulatory structure for the US-based PSPC marketplace,” Tirruchelvam wrote in a research note.

“Emerging market liquidity will not match US levels of emerging market PSPCs. There is a huge chasm between liquidity in emerging market technology stocks listed in the US and those listed on local stock exchanges.”

