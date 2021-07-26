Tunisian stock market falls after President Kais Saied’s “coup”





The value of the Tunis Stock Exchange was down more than 1.09% on Monday after political unrest sparked by the dissolution of parliament by the Tunisian president.

The Tunis Stock Exchange fell on Monday after the country’s latest political turmoil [Carl Court/Getty]

The Tunis Stock Exchange and its TUNINDEXmarket index fell on Monday after President Kais Saied shocked the region on Sunday by suspending parliament. The president’s suspension of Parliament and the removal of Prime Minister Hichem Mechichi have been described by many as a “coup”, causing a ripple in the market. The value of the Tunis Stock Exchange, known mainly by its French name “Bourse de Tunis”, was down more than 1.09% on Monday before the end of the trading day,The New ArabicSister service in Arabic language, Al-Araby Al-Jadeedreported. Scholarship expert Talal Ayyad said Al-Araby Al-Jadeed: “This drop is expected, and the Tunis Stock Exchange has experienced similar declines for everything the country has been through.” While 31 listed companies fell in value, only six saw their value increase, and 11 remained stable. Al-Araby Al-Jadeed’s a stock market expert noted that political and economic uncertainty still abounds. Ayyad explained that the financial market reflects general political trends. “The investment climate essentially needs political guarantees to ensure the stability of the flow of money and its movements within the stock exchange,” Ayyed said. It could take days or even months for trading to return to normal, he added. The Tunis stock exchange has struggled for months given the political imbalance and the coronavirus pandemic. Tunisia has been particularly affected by Covid-19, with neighboring Algeria, China and the United Arab Emirates having administered 1.25 million doses of vaccine to the country.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://english.alaraby.co.uk/news/tunisian-stock-exchange-falls-after-presidents-coup The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos