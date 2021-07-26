Should you invest in gold ETFs? – Forbes Advisor INDIA





Gold ETFs are similar to exchange traded mutual funds, that is, you can buy and sell shares on a stock exchange. Much like an equity mutual fund, where a mass of money is collected from investors by an asset management company (AMC) to invest in stocks, this is the case here, but with some l pure gold as the underlying. The AMC allocates shares to investors which can then be traded on exchanges. The price of the ETF correlates with the underlying physical gold, adding the flexibility of investing in stocks to the secular simple gold investment. Simply put, buying gold ETFs means buying gold electronically. How Gold ETFs Work Each unit of a Gold ETF represents one gram of gold and is 99.5% pure. This physical gold is stored in the vaults of custodian banks and serves as the underlying from which units derive value. This can be understood with this example: suppose the AMC decides to assign the value of 1 gram of gold to each unit, in this case the price of each unit will be approximately the same as the price of 1 gram of gold . There are various investment funds that allow consumers to trade gold ETFs. Some of them include Nippon India Gold ETF, Axis Gold ETF, Kotak Gold ETF, among others. Benefits of investing in gold ETFs No price variation: Gold ETFs are bought and sold at the same rate, which is not the case with physical gold. The physical gold market operates at different prices in different geographies. In addition, the buy and sell rates are different in order to cover liquidation and other costs incurred in trading physical gold. Purity: When you trade gold ETFs, purity is assured because the industry is organized and 99.5% purity is the norm, while the physical gold market lacks transparency to generate confidence in purity. . Liquidity: The convenience of selling the commodity that is listed and traded on recognized stock exchanges can never be compared to trading in physical gold. No fear of theft: Gold being stored in a mat form saves the investor from the worries that physical gold brings with it. It also helps investors save on locker fees, which are otherwise incurred to protect physical gold. No input and output load: Investing in Gold ETFs does not charge any entry or exit charges as it is traded on an exchange. No indirect tax costs: Physical gold attracts indirect taxes such as GST at the rate of 3% on the buy and sell value. This cost is saved in ETF transactions because ETFs are securities and securities are specifically excluded from GST. Risks of investing in gold ETFs Risk of fluctuation: Gold as an investment option has a history of exponential growth only when the economy lacks stability. The shine of the metal is inversely proportional to the economic scenarios. For example, gold hit an all-time high when the world was hit by Covid-19 and is now trading almost 20% below highs as the economy stabilizes. Negotiation deadline: Exchange trading is limited to five business days at 9:15 a.m. and 3:30 p.m., making it difficult to trade the metal in the same way as physical gold, which is available year-round in stores often selling between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. Spending rate: These are the fees charged by the AMC and are added to the purchase cost to ensure the proper functioning of the fund. The expense ratio includes the costs of maintaining records, payments covering employee salaries and other general expenses affected. Such costs are not incurred with physical gold and direct equity investments. Lack of options for physical delivery: Investments, with quantities greater than 1 kg of gold are eligible for physical delivery, which reduces the acceptability of the product with the general masses who compare it to physical form where the quantities traded can be as low as 1 gram . Limited trade volumes: The product being new and little known does not experience high liquidity on the stock exchanges, reducing the gains made. This can be understood by the logic of supply and demand: if the seller needs funds, they may eventually sell at a lower price in order to meet their needs. This happens because buyers want to buy at a lower cost, which effectively reduces the profits made. Sentimental value: Historically, the demand for gold has been driven by sentimental value, which gold ETFs do not justify, and which reduces the acceptability of the product by the general public. Taxation: Gold ETFs are taxed on sale, resulting in capital gains tax, which is an additional liability for the investment. This is not the case when we redeem the other digital gold option namely gold sovereign bonds (maturity redemption is tax free for SGBs). Ways to invest in gold ETFs There are two methods of investing in gold ETFs; one is the direct route and the second is the passive route of investment. Direct route: The purchase of gold ETF units requires the opening of a mat account through a stock broker. Post which just like we buy stocks, gold ETF units can be bought directly through the exchanges. Indirect route: In case one does not wish to invest in gold ETFs via the demat option, they can invest in gold funds which indirectly invest in gold ETFs. For example, the HDFC Gold fund which invests in HDFC Gold ETFs. They are called funds of funds. This option is generally preferred by investors for whom investing in mutual funds through their app is convenient or better understood. Gold ETFs compared to other investment products Gold ETF vs. physical gold Comparing gold ETFs to physical gold is not entirely justified, as physical gold also serves the demand for jewelry in addition to the demand for investment.

Investing in physical gold has different buying and selling rates, which is not the case with gold ETFs. But the benefits of traditional commodity use have historically outweighed the benefits of the digital product.

The comparison of the proportion of investment gives the points of consideration of the indirect taxes, the difference of the rates of buying and selling as well as safety and liquidity.

A detailed understanding of the return requirements and the purpose of the investment is necessary before investing in any of the two options. Gold ETF vs. GBS Sovereign Gold Bonds (SGB) are a product sold by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI). The sale takes place in a series of gated opportunities presented throughout the year. The product offers 2.5% interest on the actual value of the investment in addition to the increase in the gold value of the commodity. Simply put, SGBs help investors put their unused gold to earn for them.

Unlike gold ETFs, trading volumes for this product are low, which is detrimental to the interests of investors.

Both products serve as alternative options to the traditional method of investing in the yellow metal. SGBs are supported by RBI which builds confidence in the product. While gold ETFs have a higher trading volume than SGBs.

Investing in one of the two products requires careful consideration of the average holding period that the investor would like to choose.

Other digital options, such as Paytm Gold, offer the physical delivery option that small investments in gold ETFs lack. Gold ETF vs. A fair investment Long-term equity investments in quality stocks have provided good returns for investors and the liquidity and fair pricing of equity investments have been able to attract investors. This is similar to gold ETFs, which offer the same comfort of liquidity and fair pricing to the investor. Thus, the two options work as complements rather than comparisons.

If you had to choose one of the two, the risk considerations, the overall stability of the investment period, the prospects for economic growth in the specific investment sector, and the geography should be carefully considered. Gold ETF vs. debt investment Debt investments provide an investor with the comfort of promised returns, unless the economic health of the investment deteriorates. The debt market ranks bonds accordingly to specify the quality of the underlying asset class.

Bond prices that had experienced a sharp and sudden drop during the recent pandemic period have now started to stabilize, lowering bond yields. So, just like stocks, bonds react negatively to bad economic scenarios, giving gold the opportunity to hedge the position. Final result Investors comfortable with the idea of ​​digital options should understand the liquidity, risk and investment time requirements and analyze the pros and cons before investing in gold ETFs. The key point is to have a diversified portfolio and achieving this by investing in gold can prove to be a good choice if done with thorough research and understanding.

