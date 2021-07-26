Lucid Motors goes public and raises $ 4.5 billion

The electric vehicle startup Lucid Motors is now a listed company, following the finalization of a merger in which it raised $ 4.5 billion in new capital. Shares of the California-based Saudi startup began trading on the Nasdaq stock exchange Monday morning.

Lucid Motors will now shift all of its attention to an even bigger task: getting its first electric car to the road, where it will face stiff competition in the luxury market from Tesla, Mercedes-Benz and others. The startup said it plans to start delivering its extremely powerful but serenely luxurious Air sedan later this year, and it has already built more than 100 near-final-grade versions at its new plant in Arizona. It also has an electric SUV called Gravity in the works.

Public listing is the second last week for the industry; fellow startup EV Faraday Future went public on the Nasdaq last Thursday and raised $ 1 billion in the process. The two startups are just the latest in a growing series of electric vehicle startups, autonomous vehicle companies and auto suppliers to go public by merging with so-called special-purpose acquisition companies, or SPACs, which are listed investment vehicles.

Lucids Air luxury sedan set to start shipping to customers this year

Unlike many of these other startups, however, Lucid Motors has been around for a while. It was founded in 2007 as a battery company called Atieva. Corn in 2016 he set out to build his own all-electric sedan and brought in Peter Rawlinson, the former chief engineer of Tesla’s Model S program, to lead the project. (Rawlinson would later become CEO.)

Lucid Motors originally hoped to put the Air into production as early as 2018. But he ran into the same problem that almost ended the trip for many of his peers: he didn’t have enough money. The startup had raised hundreds of millions of dollars by this point, but needed billions, in part because it was also trying to build a factory to build the sedan.

Funding for electric vehicle startups was much harder to come by in 2016 and 2017, however, especially as some of them, like Faraday Future, began to crumble in remarkably public fashion. To make matters worse for Lucid Motors, Faraday Future founder Jia Yueting ended up owning around 30% of the shares of his rivals. Jia’s property has become a major issue for potential investors due to her reluctance to sell, as Recode and The edge reported.

Interviews with investors and even car manufacturers like Ford Eventually, Lucid Motors took out loans from a hedge fund and a Chinese bus company to keep the lights on, using its intellectual property as collateral.

Lucid Motors then found a savior in Saudi Arabia’s sovereign wealth fund in 2018. The two sides announced a billion dollar deal in September of that year, just weeks before Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman. had Washington post journalist Jamal Khashoggi brutally murdered. This cash injection, along with the fund’s subsequent investments, gave Saudi Arabia majority ownership of Lucid Motors. (He was also a major participant in the fundraising round that took place alongside the PSPC merger, which is one of the reasons Lucid Motors raised so much money in this deal.)

Saudi Arabia turned out to have pockets deep enough to help Lucid Motors finance its hugely expensive ambitions, while ultimately buying out Jias’ stake, as documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) show. In exchange, he took control of a startup that is helping him paint bin Salman’s fantastic picture of making Saudi Arabia a futuristic nation and much less dependent on oil while make a load of money in the process.

Lucid Motors began considering merging with a PSPC to raise funds in late 2020 and hired Citi to help with the process. However, how the startup got together with its eventual partner SPAC is still the subject of debate. In January 2021, Bloomberg reported that Lucid Motors was in talks with a SPAC run by financier Michael Klein, who worked for Citi and has ties to Saudi Arabia. But in documents filed with the SEC, Lucid Motors and Churchill Capital IV (PSPC) say they had no discussion prior to this article’s publication. In fact, they say this article was what brought the two parties together.

The proposed merger was announced in February and in the months since it became one of the most negotiated PSPCs ahead of the deal closing. But the merger was delayed at the very last minute when, on July 22, Lucid Motors and PSPC had to publicly advocate with shareholders to vote for a key term in the deal that had not yet received enough. of voice. The reason? Many of these shareholders were new to the market and were unaware of the vote, or if they did, there was a chance that the voting information had become spam. Lucid Motors and PSPC were delayed by a day and finally received enough votes.