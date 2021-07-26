Justice Ministry opposition kills major insurance merger



A $ 30 billion insurance industry merger plan is called off, a month after Justice Department antitrust regulators filed a lawsuit to block it. It’s another sign of the Biden administration’s tough stance against business deals.

The agreement between Aon



(ALL), which is incorporated in England and Wales, and Willis Towers Watson, based in Ireland



(WLTW), was announced in March 2020. Both have major operations in the US and the rest of the world and therefore needed approval from US antitrust regulators.

The deal, valued at $ 30 billion at the time of its announcement, would have brought together two of the largest brokers in the insurance industry.

Although European antitrust regulators and some other regulators approved the deals, the US Department of Justice filed a lawsuit in June to block the deal. Attorney General Merrick Garland said last month the Justice Department is committed to preserving competition and ending harmful consolidations.

The two companies issued a joint statement saying they were convinced their businesses were different enough not to hurt reduced competition, but that it didn’t make sense to move the deal forward in the face of opposition from the Ministry of Justice.

The Justice Department’s position ignores the fact that our complementary businesses operate in large, competitive areas of the economy, said Greg Case, CEO of Aon. We are confident that the merger would have accelerated our common ability to innovate on behalf of our clients, but the inability to achieve expedited dispute resolution has gotten us to this point.

The two companies are not well known to most Americans, despite their size.

Aon has annual sales of $ 11 billion and 50,000 employees worldwide. Willis Towers Watson has a turnover of $ 9 billion and 46,000 employees, and is probably best known to the general public for having its name on the Chicago skyscraper (formerly known as Sears Tower) which was once the tallest building in the world, although sold the building to the Blackstone group



(BX) in 2015.

Still, the fact that the Biden administration takes a much more aggressive stance on antitrust matters is a significant departure from the policy of previous administrations, both Democratic and Republican.

And it’s not the first major deal killed due to opposition from the Biden administration. Earlier this month, Warren Buffetts Berkshire Hathaway



(BRKA) ended a deal to buy a major gas pipeline for more than $ 1.7 billion over antitrust concerns.

The Federal Trade Commission recently changed some of its rules, which could make it easier to prosecute tech companies like Amazon



(AMZN) which may offer attractive prices to customers, but have also been accused of harming small businesses, workers and innovation. It previously operated under rules that put the welfare of consumers first in its enforcement decisions.

President Joe Biden also signed an executive order earlier this month with 72 specific actions designed to increase competition and reduce market concentration for agreements that have been approved in years past, such as the review of the allocation of airport gates to promote competition in an airline industry in which four merged carriers now control more than 80% of US air transport.

Competition drives the economy forward and makes it grow. Fair competition is why capitalism has been the world’s greatest force for prosperity and growth, Biden said at the ceremony where he signed the executive order. But what we have seen over the past decades is less competition and more concentration holding back our economy. We see it in big agriculture, in big technology, in big pharma. The list goes on. Rather than competing for consumers, they consume their competition.