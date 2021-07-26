Stock Split Watch: Is Amazon Next?





The gossip claiming Amazon.com(NASDAQ: AMZN) to execute a stock split decreases, but that’s surprising. The stock continues to rise, making the case for lowering the share price via a split all the more tantalizing. There are also a few good reasons why Amazon should announce a stock split as early as the end of the week. You might think these accounting moves are silly zero-sum games, and that’s right. However, many other market watchers see an Amazon split as the key to attracting even more retail investors while making life easier for options traders. Let’s see why Amazon could be the next big stock to declare a stock split. Amazon rocker It’s good to be Amazon. The king of online selling was doing very well before the pandemic took e-commerce to even higher speeds. Amazon’s 38% increase in net sales last year was its biggest revenue gain in nine years. Things are not slowing down in 2021. Revenue has climbed 44% in the first three months of this year. Investors are paying attention. Amazon held up better than most growth stocks during the correction at the start of the year. It enters this week of trading at 3% of the all-time high it reached two weeks ago. There are only three publicly traded stocks in the United States that are trading higher than the roughly $ 3,700 Amazon reported on Monday morning. Amazon’s market cap is more than double that of the three most expensive stocks combined. It’s time to divide the stocks. The clock is turning Amazon is releasing its second quarter results after the market closed on Thursday. Stock splits are often announced when the results are released, whether the report itself is positive or negative. Adding to the likelihood of a stock split, CEO Jeff Bezos officially stepped down as CEO earlier this month. If new CEO Andy Jassy wants to break the mold, it’s easy to declare the stock split Bezos never wanted to execute. A stock split is a zero-sum game. A single Amazon share at $ 3,700 would equal 50 shares at $ 74. However, it is not easy to trade options on a stock of $ 3,700. We’re not just talking about throwing speculators a bone, as there are many conservative risk management tools available to long-term Amazon investors through the options market. Stock splits may seem smaller than they were just a few years ago. Investors can buy fractional shares through a growing number of brokers. Commission-free trading makes it easier than ever to buy a few stocks at a time. However, there is still a natural attraction to low stock prices. A lower stock price would also make Amazon an obvious addition to the Dow Jones Industrial Average the next time the archaic but still relevant index shakes its 30 members. In short, you don’t have to be a fan of stock splits to see how increased commercial and possibly institutional ownership can make Amazon even more valuable. Your legacy begins now, Jassy. A stock split makes more sense than you probably think.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.fool.com/investing/2021/07/26/stock-split-watch-is-amazon-next/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos