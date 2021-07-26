How Social Security calculates its increases and why it should change

Following:How much reduction in social security benefits can you expect based on your age?

Take gasoline, for example. If you’re no longer working full time, it’s fair to bet that fuel will generally be a smaller expense for you than for the average worker with a daily commute. But each year the price of gasoline plays a big role in determining whether older people end up with a COLA and how big that COLA is, even if gasoline is not something retirees spend money on. usually a lot.

In contrast, older people tend to need more health care than the average working-age American. But as a factor in the CPI-W, medical costs are underweight compared to the amount of money seniors spend on them.

So what is the solution ? The most obvious is to use a more appropriate index to calculate COLA, the consumer price index for the elderly (CPI-E).

Between 1982 and 2011, the CPI-W increased at an average annual rate of 2.9%, while the CPI-E increased at a rate of 3.1%. Now, that gap may not seem that big. But these small annual differences add up over the years. Older people today would receive significantly larger monthly checks if the CPI-E had been used to determine what Social Security’s annual COLAs looked like.

The CPI-E, as the name suggests, is an index focused on seniors. It would therefore make sense for it to be used in the context of adjusting benefits which are specifically intended for the elderly.

Some lawmakers have been calling for this change for years to no avail. At the same time, Social Security checks were lose real purchasing power since many decades.

In 2022, social security beneficiaries could be more than happy with the COLA they receive. But that doesn’t negate the fact that sticking to the IPC-W is doing older people a disservice.

One of the main reasons inflation is rampant now is because the pandemic has wreaked havoc on global supply chains and disrupted many economic activities. The impact of this continues to spread around the world. But now, as many people and businesses try to revert to something like their old normal behaviors, businesses are struggling to readjust quickly enough to meet reviving consumer demand.

Once the situation normalizes, inflation could subside again and COLAs could easily return to their once stingy levels, leaving the elderly who are heavily dependent on Social Security to see the real value of their monthly benefit checks erode again.

The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The Motley Fool is a USA TODAY content partner providing financial news, analysis and commentary designed to help people take control of their financial lives. Its content is produced independently of USA TODAY.

Motley Fool offer:The $ 16,728 Social Security bonus that most retirees completely ignore

If you’re like most Americans, you’re a few years (or more) behind on your retirement savings. But a handful of little-known “social security secrets” could help you boost your retirement income. For example: a simple tip could net you up to $ 16,728 more … every year! Once you learn how to maximize your Social Security benefits, we believe you can retire with confidence with the peace of mind we all seek.Just click here to find out how to learn more about these strategies..