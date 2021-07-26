Franklin Templeton Canada lists Emerging Markets and Global Equity ETFs from in-house ESG investment manager

TORONTO, July 26, 2021 / CNW / – Franklin Templeton Canada Listed the Franklin Martin Currie Active Sustainable Emerging Markets ETF (FSEM) and the Franklin Martin Currie Active Sustainable Global Equity ETF (FGSG) on the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX) today, July 26, 2021.

“Martin currie combines an active, high conviction strategy with strong ESG expertise when investing in global and emerging markets as they have done for many decades, having invested in global equities since the 1920s and Asian equities since the years 1980 ”, declared Duane Green, President and CEO, Franklin Templeton Canada. “We continue to focus on providing Canadian investors with a range of world-class funds1 featuring specialist investment managers with global and enduring expertise to help them achieve desired investment results. “

Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Emerging Markets Active ETF (FSEM) invests mainly in shares of Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Emerging Markets Fund, which invests in quality emerging market equities with the potential for long-term growth, while using a fully integrated ESG investment approach. Portfolio managers look for undervalued stocks with high potential for creating shareholder value based on their assessment of a company’s quality, growth prospects, governance and sustainability. The US equivalent of the fund is a fund rated 5 stars by Morningstar.1

Franklin Martin Currie Active Sustainable Global Equity ETF (FGSG) invests mainly in shares of Franklin Martin Currie Global Equity Fund, which invests in companies with a long tradition of delivering high and sustainable returns on invested capital over time. The portfolio managers take a flexible, high-conviction approach to investing in all sectors, geographies and market capitalizations, while seeking to manage risk on an absolute basis. The American equivalent of the fund is a fund rated 4 stars by Morningstar.1

“As the need for high conviction funds with true stewardship and ESG results becomes increasingly important to investors, we are bringing our expertise in sustainable investing to the Canadian market,” said Mel Bucher, co-responsible for global distribution, Martin currie. “As Martin Currie continues to expand his global reach, he now manages a third of his assets in North America. “

FSEM and FGSG are the latest additions to the lists of sustainable ETFs recently announced by Franklin templeton specialized investment managers, who include Franklin Brandywine Global Sustainable Income Optimize Active ETF (FBGO), Franklin ClearBridge Sustainable Global Infrastructure Income Active ETF (FCII) and Franklin ClearBridge International Sustainable Growth ETF (FCSI).

Franklin templeton The diverse and innovative ETF platform has been designed to deliver better results to clients for a range of market conditions and investment opportunities. The product suite offers active, smart beta and passive ETFs that span multiple asset classes and geographies.

About Martin currie

Martin currie, LLC (“Martin Currie”) is a global active equity specialist with leading credentials in sustainable investing, creating high conviction portfolios for client-centric solutions. With about $ 23 billion in assets under management at June 30, 2021, excellence in investment is at the heart of its activity. At the heart of its philosophy is an equity-driven approach, based on in-depth fundamental research, active ownership and engagement, and qualified portfolio construction. Martin currie is rated A + in all three categories according to the Principles for Responsible Investment (PRI) 2020. As a specialist investment manager of Franklin templeton, it is also backed by one of the largest asset management companies in the world.

About Franklin templeton

Franklin Templeton Investments Corp. (also known as Franklin Templeton Canada) is a subsidiary of Franklin Resources, Inc. (NYSE: BEN), a global investment management organization with subsidiaries operating under Franklin templeton and serving customers in more than 165 countries. Franklin templeton mission is to help clients achieve better results through expertise in investment management, wealth management and technology solutions. Through its specialized investment managers, the company brings extensive capabilities in equities, fixed income, multi-asset solutions and alternatives. With offices in more than 30 countries and approximately 1,300 investment professionals, the Californiabased company has over 70 years of investment experience and more US $ 1.5 trillion (over C $ 1.9 trillion) in assets under management in June 30, 2021. For more information, please visit franklintempleton.ca and connect with Franklin templeton on Twitter, Facebook and LinkedIn, and read it Beyond the bulls and bears Blog.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, brokerage fees and expenses may be associated with investing in mutual funds and ETFs. Please read the prospectus and the Fund / ETF Facts before investing. Mutual funds and ETFs are not guaranteed. Their values ​​change frequently. Past performances cannot be repeated.

1. Franklin Martin Currie Sustainable Emerging Markets Fund shares the same investment strategy and management as Martin Currie Emerging Markets Fund, a fund rated 5 stars by Morningstar in the Diversified Emerging Markets category with a 5 year track record. in the USA



Franklin Martin Currie Global Equity Fund shares the same investment strategy and management as Martin Currie Unconstrained International Equity Fund, a fund rated 4 stars by Morningstar in the Foreign Large Growth category with a 5 year track record. in the USA

Ssource: Morning Star. For each mutual fund and exchange-traded fund with at least 3 years of history, Morningstar calculates a Morningstar Rating based on a fund’s ranking on a Morningstar risk-adjusted performance measure relative to others. funds of the same category. This measure takes into account changes in a fund’s monthly performance and does not take into account the effects of sales charges and charges, placing more emphasis on downward changes and rewarding consistent performance. The top 10% of funds in each category receive 5 stars, the next 22.5% 4 stars, the next 35% 3 stars, the next 22.5% 2 stars, and the bottom 10% 1 star. The weights are: 100% rating over 3 years for 36 to 59 months of total return, 60% rating at 5 years / 40% rating at 3 years for 60 to 119 months of total return and 50% rating at 10 years / 30% 5 year rating / 20% 3 year rating for 120 months or more of total return. While the 10-year overall rating formula seems to give the most weight to the 10-year period, the most recent 3-year period actually has the greatest impact as it is included in all three rating periods. The Morningstar Rating applies only to the designated share class; other classes may have different performance characteristics. Past performance is not an indicator or guarantee of future performance.

2021 Morningstar, Inc. All rights reserved. The information contained in this document: (1) is the property of Morningstar and / or its content providers; (2) may not be copied or distributed and (3) is not guaranteed to be accurate, complete or timely. Neither Morningstar nor its content providers are responsible for any damages or losses resulting from the use of this information.

Copyright 2021. Franklin Templeton. All rights reserved.

