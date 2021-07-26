Altaba Announces Liquidation Distribution of $ 7.48 Per Share | Company

NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 26, 2021–

Altaba Inc. (Altaba or the Fund) today announced that on July 23, 2021, the Board of Directors (the Board) of the Fund approved a liquidation distribution of $ 7.48 per share of the common shares of the Fund, par value of $ 0.001 per share, or $ 3,885,945,017.68 in total (the liquidation distribution), which will be payable on August 5, 2021.

As previously announced, at an extraordinary meeting of shareholders held on June 27, 2019, the shareholders of the Fund approved a Plan of Liquidation and Complete Dissolution (the Plan), pursuant to which the Fund filed a certificate of dissolution with the Secretary of State for the State of Delaware and dissolved October 4, 2019.

May 28, 2020, as part of the liquidation proceedings supervised by the Fund Court in accordance with Articles 280 and 281 (a) of the General Corporation Law of the State of Delaware (the DGCL) pending before the Court of Chancellery of State of Delaware (Chancery Court), the Fund filed a verified petition for determinations pursuant to Section 280 of the DGCL. The Fund filed with the Court of Chancery a request for partial final judgment on July 15, 2021, and subsequently revised this request on July 19, 2021, following which the Court of Chancery issued an order (the partial final order) authorizing the Fund to make a cash distribution of all the assets of the Fund in excess of the total amount of collateral to be retained by the Fund pending adjudication of the amount of collateral reasonably likely to provide compensation sufficient for any claim that remains in dispute. The council declared the distribution liquidated following the entry of the partial final order by the Chancellery Courts.

Further information regarding the amount and timing of any subsequent liquidation distribution to shareholders will be provided in press releases or subsequent filings with the SEC as such information becomes available.

About Altaba

Altaba is an independent, non-diversified, closed-end management investment company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940. The assets of the Fund consist primarily of a combination of cash and cash equivalents.

Prior to June 16, 2017, Altaba was known as Yahoo! Inc. Altaba was created from Yahoo! Inc. after the sale of its operations, on which date Yahoo! Inc. reorganized as an investment firm, was renamed Altaba Inc. and began trading under the Nasdaq ticker symbol AABA.

CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION

This document contains forward-looking statements regarding the liquidation and dissolution of the Funds in accordance with the regime. Without limiting the foregoing, words or expressions as they are likely to result, should continue, anticipate, estimate, project, believe, intend or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements are not statements of historical fact and do not reflect historical information. Forward-looking statements are subject to many risks and uncertainties, and actual results may differ materially from such statements. These risks and uncertainties concern, among others: the availability, timing and amount of liquidation distributions; the amounts to be set aside by the Fund; the adequacy of these reserves to meet the obligations of the Fund; the Fund’s ability to settle favorably certain potential tax claims, litigation and other unresolved contingent liabilities of the Fund; the application and any modification of applicable tax laws, regulations, administrative practices, principles and interpretations; and the commitment by the Fund of liquidation and dissolution expenses. Further information regarding the risks, uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual results to differ from the results of these forward-looking statements is discussed in the Main Risks section in the Certified Report to Shareholders of Investment Companies of management records that we filed with the SEC on February 2, 2021. Please carefully review these factors, as well as other information contained in the Funds’ periodic reports and filings with the SEC. The forward-looking statements included in this document are made only as of the date hereof.

The Fund assumes no obligation to update or supplement these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof, except as required by law. Since the Fund is an investment company, forward-looking statements and projections contained in this press release are excluded from the safe haven protection provided by Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E. of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934., as amended.

