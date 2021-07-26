Tesla profits shatter expectations





That was well over double the $ 438 million he made in the first quarter and more than 10 times the net profit he reported a year ago. And it responded to a major criticism from investors who were bearish on the stock due to Tesla’s strength in results.

Notably, Tesla did not depend on the sale of regulatory credits to other automakers to realize its successful profits. These credits were only responsible for $ 354 million in revenue in the quarter. In previous quarters, even when Tesla reported positive adjusted earnings, its bottom line depended on selling credits to competitors who had to buy them to meet stricter environmental standards. Critics have long attacked Tesla for this, saying the company doesn’t make money selling cars.

The company’s adjusted income, which is the metric most watched by investors, jumped to $ 1.6 billion, far better than the $ 1.1 billion forecast by analysts. It was also up from its previous record profit on that basis of $ 1.1 billion in the first quarter. The revenue of $ 12 billion also easily exceeded the forecast of $ 11.3 billion.

In February, Tesla revealed that it used some of its cash to buy $ 1.5 billion in bitcoin. In April, he revealed that he had sold some of those holdings and recorded a net profit of $ 101 million from his crypto trading. Bitcoin transactions have made some investors nervous, especially as the cryptocurrency has lost over a third of its value since then. Some expected the company to report a loss of $ 75 million on its bitcoin exchanges during the quarter, said Dan Ives, technology investor for Wedbush Securities. But instead, he only reported a loss of $ 23 million.

“While the supply chain issues remain, they appear to moderate over the next six to nine months,” Ives said. He said the report is expected to confirm those who expect Tesla to achieve annual sales of 900,000 vehicles, up from 500,000 in 2020. It sold 386,000 cars in the first half of this year, more than double that of what he sold in the first half. Last year. “The automaker has benefited from record sales and lower internal costs to overcome rising material costs and bitcoin’s ‘depreciation’ of $ 23 million,” said Karl Brauer, executive analyst at iSeeCars.com. “Tesla’s numbers, beating estimates by a healthy margin, confirm that strong global demand for electric vehicles continues, enough to more than offset Tesla’s short-term challenges.” You’re here TSLA Tesla shares have been beaten this year as previous earnings reports, while strong, fell short of Wall Street’s hopes. Actions ofrose initially, then declined slightly in after-hours trading after the report, but before the conference call with executives.

