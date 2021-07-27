Independence Realty Trust, Inc. Announces Public Offering of 14,000,000 Common Shares | Company

PHILADELPHIA – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 26, 2021–

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (IRT) today announced the launch of a binding takeover bid for 14,000,000 common shares, with a par value of $ 0.01 per share, under the forward sales contracts described below. IRT expects to grant the Underwriters a 30 day option to purchase up to 2,100,000 additional common shares.

Barclays, BMO Capital Markets and Citigroup act as co-managers of the offering book.

IRT expects to enter into a forward sales contract with each of Bank of Montreal and Barclays Capital Inc., or one of their respective affiliates (the forward buyers) in respect of 14,000,000 of common shares (and expects to enter into forward sales contracts for a total of 2,100,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full). Under forward sales contracts, forward buyers or their affiliates are expected to borrow and sell to the underwriters a total of 14,000,000 common shares to be delivered under this offering (or a total of 16,100,000 shares if the Underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full). Subject to its right to opt for settlement in cash or in net shares, which right is subject to certain conditions, IRT intends to deliver, upon physical settlement of these forward sales contracts on one or more dates specified by IRT, occurring on or before July 30, 2022, a total of 14,000,000 shares of its common shares (or a total of 16,100,000 shares if the underwriters exercise their option to purchase additional shares in full) to forward buyers in exchange for a cash proceeds per share equal to the applicable forward selling price, which will be the public offering price, less any discounts and underwriting fees, and will be subject to certain adjustments such as provided for in forward sales contracts.

IRT will not initially receive any proceeds from the sale of shares of its Common Shares by the Futures Purchasers or their affiliates under the Offer. IRT expects to use substantially all of such net proceeds, if any, that it will receive in the future settlement of the forward sales contracts to repay debt, including, potentially, debt that it will assume at the same time. completing its previously announced pending mergers with Steadfast Apartment REIT, Inc. (STAR) and its operating partnership subsidiary, Steadfast Apartment REIT Operating Partnership, LP, and using the balance of the net proceeds for general working capital , including to pay the costs and expenses it has incurred and will continue to incur in connection with ongoing mergers.

A registration statement relating to the securities offered has been declared effective by the Securities and Exchange Commission. The offer will be made only by means of a prospectus supplement and accompanying prospectus. Copies of the prospectus and prospectus supplement relating to the offering, where available, can be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov or by contacting Barclays Capital Inc., c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, phone: (888) 603-5847 or by emailing [email protected], BMO Capital Markets Corp. , Attention: Equity Syndicate Department, 3 Times Square, New York, New York 10036, phone: 1-800-414-3627 or by emailing [email protected] or by contacting Citigroup, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717 phone: 800-831-9146 or email: [email protected]

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be. illegal before its registration or qualification. under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) is a real estate investment trust that owns and operates multi-family apartment properties in non-portal US markets, including Atlanta, Louisville, Memphis, and Raleigh. IRT’s investment strategy is focused on scaling up sub-markets rich in key commodities that offer good school districts, high quality retail and major employment centers. IRT aims to provide shareholders with attractive risk-adjusted returns through diligent portfolio management, strong operational performance and constant return of capital through distributions and capital appreciation.

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. Such forward-looking statements can generally be identified by our use of forward-looking terminology such as will, strategy, expectations, research, beliefs, potential, or other similar terms. These forward-looking statements include, without limitation, our expectations with respect to capital allocations, including the timing and amount of future dividends. Since these statements include risks, uncertainties and contingencies, actual results may differ materially from the expectations, intentions, beliefs, plans or predictions of the future expressed or implied by these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are based on the current beliefs and expectations of our management and are inherently subject to significant business, economic and competitive uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are difficult to predict and generally beyond our control. In addition, these forward-looking statements are subject to assumptions regarding future business strategies and decisions which are subject to change. Risks and uncertainties that could cause our actual results and / or future dividends to differ materially from those expressed or implied by forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: risks related to the impact of COVID- 19 and other potential future epidemics of infectious diseases on our financial condition, results of operations, cash flow and performance and that of our residents as well as the economy and real estate and financial markets; risks associated with our ongoing merger with STAR; the risk that we may not be able to complete this offering on time or not at all and the risks and uncertainties associated with our business which are discussed in our documents with the SEC, including in particular the “Risk Factors” sections of our Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2020, and our other documents filed with the SEC, which identify additional factors that could cause actual results to differ from those contained in forward-looking statements. We assume no obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances occurring after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unforeseen events, except as required by law.

