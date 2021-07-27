Ryan Specialty Announces Full Exercise of Underwriters’ Option to Purchase Additional Shares | Company





CHICAGO – (BUSINESS WIRE) – July 26, 2021– Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. (Ryan Specialty) today announced that the underwriters of the previously announced initial public offering of 56,918,278 Class A common shares have exercised their option to purchase 8,537,742 common shares Additional Class A from Ryan Specialty at the initial public offering price of $ 23.50 per share, less bought deal discounts and commissions. Including the exercise of the over-allotment option, Ryan Specialty issued a total of 65,456,020 shares, for gross proceeds of approximately $ 1.54 billion before the deduction of underwriting discounts and commissions. Upon closing of the initial public offering and consumption of the option of the underwriters to purchase additional shares and the allocation of the proceeds thereof, as described in the final prospectus, there will be 109,903,867 Class A common shares outstanding. The shares are listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol RYAN. JP Morgan, Barclays, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC and Wells Fargo Securities acted as principal bookkeepers, and UBS Investment Bank, William Blair, RBC Capital Markets, BMO Capital Markets and Keefe, Bruyette & Woods, A Stifel Company acted as book managers for the offer. Dowling & Partners Securities LLC, Wolfe | Nomura Strategic Alliance, Capital One Securities, CIBC Capital Markets, Loop Capital Markets, PNC Capital Markets LLC, Ramirez & Co., Inc. and Siebert Williams Shank acted as co-managers of the offering. The offer was made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the final prospectus relating to the offering may be obtained, when available, from: JP Morgan Securities LLC, c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: 1-866 -803-9204, or by sending an e-mail to [email protected]; Barclays Capital Inc., c / o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, phone: 1-888-603-5847, or by emailing [email protected]; Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, phone: 1-866-471-2526, fax: 212-902-9316, or email prospectus-ny @ ny .email.gs.com; or Wells Fargo Securities, LLC, Attn: Equity Syndicate Department, 500 West 33rd Street, New York, New York, 10001, phone: (800) 326-5897, or by emailing [email protected] A registration statement on Form S-1 relating to these securities has been filed with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission and became effective July 21, 2021. Copies of the registration statement can be viewed at the Securities and Exchange Commissions website at www.sec.gov. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction. Any offer, solicitation or offer to buy, or sale of securities will be made in accordance with the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended. About the Ryan Specialty Group Founded by Patrick G. Ryan in 2010, Ryan Specialty Group is a growing service provider of specialty products and solutions for insurance brokers, agents and carriers. Ryan Specialty Group provides distribution, underwriting, product development, administration and risk management services by acting as a wholesale broker and underwriter manager. Our mission is to provide cutting-edge innovative specialty insurance solutions to insurance brokers, agents and carriers. View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005768/en/ CONTACT: Investor contact: [email protected] Media contact: Alice Phillips trim Marketing & Communication Director [email protected] 312-635-5976 KEYWORD: UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA ILLINOIS INDUSTRY KEYWORD: PROFESSIONAL INSURANCE SERVICES SOURCE: Ryan Specialty Group Holdings, Inc. Copyright Business Wire 2021. PUB: 07/26/2021 4:10 p.m. / DISC: 07/26/2021 4:11 p.m. http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210726005768/en

