Chinese Companies Listed in US Must Disclose Risk of Government Interference: SEC | Business and Economy News





US lawmakers are increasingly concerned that not enough attention is being paid to the disclosure issues of Chinese companies.

Chinese companies listed on US stock exchanges must disclose risks of Chinese government interference in their activities as part of their regular reporting obligations, a senior US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) official said on Monday. . The comments by Democratic Commissioner Allison Lees are the first from an SEC official since Chinese regulators launched a massive cyber probe by ride-sharing giant Didi Global last week, just days after it was listed in New York City of $ 4.4 billion, wiping out 25% of its share price. U.S. officials have cracked down on other Chinese companies listed in the U.S. and may require tutoring companies to become nonprofits, according to a Bloomberg report that hit industry stocks, including TAL Education Group and Gaotu Techedu Inc. Some policymakers fear that Chinese companies will routinely flout US rules, which require state-owned companies to disclose to investors a range of potential risks to their companies. State-owned enterprises should disclose material risks that for China-based issuers can sometimes involve risks related to the regulatory environment and potential actions of the Chinese government, said Lee, who served as the acting SEC chief of end of January to mid-April. Reuters news agency in an interview. The Wall Street Journal reported that Didi had been warned by regulators to delay his initial public offering and address his cybersecurity. Didi said he had no knowledge of the investigation prior to his enrollment. Lee declined to say whether the SEC has opened an investigation into Didi for potential breaches of disclosure. We should always ensure that investors are fully informed about material risks, such as the risks we have seen recently related to China, Lee said. An SEC spokesperson said that as a general rule, the SEC conducts investigations on a confidential basis and does not recognize the existence or non-existence of any investigation unless or until charges are made. filed. Over the past decade, policymakers in Washington have worked to ensure that Chinese companies listed in the United States comply with the rules of the US Public Company Accounting Oversight Board. Last year, Congress passed a law that would exclude Chinese companies from U.S. stock exchanges unless they adhere to U.S. auditing standards. But regulators have generally not focused on Chinese companies’ disclosure issues. Some lawmakers are asking the SEC to devote more resources to the issue. U.S. regulators must ensure that U.S. investors and workers are protected from the type of non-market behavior that leaves U.S. investors burnt out, Senator Bill Hagerty, who sits on the Senate Banking Committee, said in a statement to Reuters . This includes meeting the audit requirements of the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board, as well as investigating whether there has been sufficient information about the serious potential investment risks associated with such a centrally controlled economy. , Hagerty said.

