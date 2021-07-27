Tech companies are changing the perception of the Indonesian Stock Exchange

The Indonesian Stock Exchange, or IDX, is forecast for a busy time. After months of speculation, e-commerce company Bukalapak is set to debut on August 6, becoming the first Indonesian unicorn to appear on IDX. Most likely, other local tech giants like GoTo and Traveloka will follow suit.

Investors welcome Bukalapak’s moves. The e-commerce company raised $ 1.5 billion after valuing its shares at the top of its IDR 750,850 range, the largest issue to date in Indonesia, according to sources consulted by Reuters.

Buyers of Bukalapak IPO shares include long-term institutional investors, sovereign wealth managers and retail investors.

Increased confidence in IDX

While other tech companies like GoTo Group, Traveloka, Tiket, and Kredivo plan to go public soon with dual listings in the US and Indonesia, IDX is currently preparing new regulations to accommodate the industry. technology. For example, the Indonesian stock exchange and financial authority, OJK, are considering a new rule on multiple voting rights (MVR), with the intention of giving existing shareholders more control over the company.

the draft regulation stipulates that a company’s total assets to implement the MVR must be at least IDR 2,000 billion (USD 138 million), while the company must be in business for at least three years. Shareholders with MVR, individually or collectively, can only own up to 47.3% of all shares. Under the new rule, if they own more than that, the excess MVR will be considered common stock.

The reason for implementing MVR is to give more control to the founders who are the key people in the business to maintain and achieve the long term vision and mission of the business once it goes public. “Said I Gede Nyoman Yetna Setya, director of corporate valuation at IDX, in a message sent to local reporters via WhatsApp.

The new regulations are still being discussed by OJK and self-regulatory bodies such as the IDX, the Indonesian Central Securities Depository (KSEI), the Indonesian Clearing and Guarantee Corporation and other players in the capital market. .

Vishal Sridhar, Southeast Asia analyst at The Economist Intelligence Unit in India, believes the new group of large tech companies to trade on the IDX will give the stock market a significant boost to the market capitalization. It will also appeal to young retail investors and inspire other internet companies in the region to enter the local IPO market, he said.

“The coalition of abundant liquidity and the emergence of new retail investors in a low interest rate environment have driven up transaction volumes and triggered an unprecedented streak of initial public offerings in 2020. We will see many startups. Southeast Asia hit the primary market in 202122 as the ecosystem matures. Investors are looking for exits as the next wave of tech companies begins to emerge, Sridhar said KRASIA.

While the Asian region, in general, has emerged as a top acquisition target for many SPACs, more capital market reforms are needed for regional exchanges to attract tech companies to go public at home, according to the report. analysts. Exchanges like IDX should take inspiration from the Hong Kong book and come up with pro-market reforms tied to multiple classes of shares and a dedicated framework for innovative companies, with a low threshold for profits and income, Sridhar said. .

In line with Sridhar’s optimism, Suresh Dalai, senior director of operations management at Hong Kong-based consulting firm Alvarez & Marsal, said the new tech actions will help significantly improve the perception of IDX as a company. essential exchange for IPOs. But, more importantly, it represents a jolt to overall confidence in the Indonesian economy.

Bukalapak is expected to be the biggest IPO in history for IDX, which will improve the trade’s brand. The number and value of IDX listings declined last year due to the pandemic, but Bukalapak’s listing will encourage other companies to enroll and generate investment in 2021, pulling IDX out of the ‘slump’ of 2020, said Dalai.

Growing enthusiasm among retail investors

According to KSEI data, there was 5.6 million equity investors in June 2021 in Indonesia, an increase of 44.45% compared to the end of 2020, which had 3.88 million investors. The figures show growing interest in the country’s capital market, experts argued. OJK Council of Commissioners Chairman Wimboh Santoso said local average that public interest in capital market instruments represents a shift in expenditure from consumption to investment, thus increasing demand in the financial market.

Jeffry Lomanto, CEO of the Moduit wealth management platform, said KRASIAthat retail investor enthusiasm for hunting tech stocks is very high right now, as shown by the ‘euphoria’ over stocks of listed digital banks such as Bank Jago (ARTO), Bank capital (READ), and Banque Néo Commerce (BBYB) Last year. But in the end, investors will reconsider and analyze the correspondence between the share price and the valuation of the company in accordance with its fundamental terms, he added.

As Bukalapak is expected to be the first unicorn to go public, retail investors will want a share of the business, Dalai of Alvarez & Marsal said. He drew comparisons with the Sea Groups share price, which rose significantly last year, making it Southeast Asia’s most valuable public company.

Retail investors have seen the increase in online shopping since the pandemic and understand the tremendous trail of e-commerce in Indonesia. Indonesia’s e-commerce market grew more than five times between 2015 and 2020 and grew by more than 10% in the midst of the pandemic last year. I think consumers will buy even more online after the pandemic, Dalai said. “The fact that e-commerce companies like Shopee and Bukalapak have received high valuations, despite significant losses, indicates a huge appetite for investment on the part of retail investors. “

Will the hype last?

Lomanto de Moduit said investors might buy stocks and experiment, in part because of the hype, but also out of fear of missing out. At this point, investors are generally more intuitive than rational, more aggressive and focused on accumulating wealth, he said.

They are ready to try any investment instrument, especially if it is trendy. However, the types of investments that offer short-term returns, such as stocks, gold and crypto, are preferred, he said.

Given the circumstances, it looks like investor enthusiasm for tech stocks will likely continue to increase as large Indonesian companies finally list their stocks on the IDX. Lomanto, however, avoided the risk of investing in unprofitable companies. There are several considerations that can be made. First, we look at key growth drivers such as operating margins and cash flow. This way, investors can find out how expensive or cheap the valuation of the business is.

Nonetheless, after experiencing a full market cycle including profits and losses, investors will move, Lomanto said. They will be more serious in building portfolios and will focus more on preserving wealth. As a result, investment instruments such as mutual funds and bonds, which offer stability and long-term returns, will remain in demand, he added.