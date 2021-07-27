ATS Announces Amendment to Prior Notice Policy





CAMBRIDGE, ON, July 26, 2021 / CNW / – ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc. (TSX: ATA) (“ATS” or the “Company”), a leading automation solutions provider, has announced that it has made minor changes to the related provisions. to the notice contained in By-law No. 2, the amended by-law of which is to be considered and voted on at its next annual and special meeting on 12 august, 2021. Amendments to By-law No. 2, which was set out in Schedule “A” to the ATS Management Information Circular dated June 15, 2021, involve replacing the reference to “rules and standards applicable to the Company” by “applicable securities laws and the rules of any stock exchange on which the Company’s securities are then listed”. The aforementioned changes have been made to align with best practice and clarify that any additional disclosure requests that the Company may make of proposed director nominees to determine their independence would be limited to applicable securities laws and stock policies. A revised Schedule “A” to the ATS Management Information Circular reflecting the above minor revisions is available on the ATS website at www.atsautomation.com. About ATS

ATS is a leading provider of automation solutions for many of the world’s most successful businesses. ATS uses its vast knowledge base and global capabilities in custom automation, repeat automation, automation products and value-added services, including pre-automation and after-sales services, to answer sophisticated manufacturing automation systems and the service needs of multinational customers in markets such as life sciences, food and beverage, transportation, consumer products and energy. Founded in 1978, ATS employs more than 5,000 people in 28 manufacturing plants and more than 50 offices in North America, Europe, South East Asia and China. The Company’s shares trade on the Toronto Stock Exchange under the symbol ATA. Visit the company’s website at www.atsautomation.com . SOURCE ATS Automation Tooling Systems Inc.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://markets.businessinsider.com/news/stocks/ats-announces-amendment-to-advance-notice-by-law-1030646707 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos