U.S.-listed Chinese stocks collapse to lowest level in more than a year as Beijing steps up crackdown on companies





Andrew Burton / Getty Images The S & P / BNY Mellon China Select ADR Index – which tracks Chinese stocks listed in the US – is now at its lowest level in more than a year.

The latest stage in the slide came as China stepped up efforts to reform various industries, including food delivery and online education technology.

Alibaba and Didi Global are among the companies whose shares have come under pressure.

See more stories on the Insider business page. The index for shares of Chinese companies listed on the US stock market fell to its lowest level in more than a year on Monday amid Beijing’s new efforts to overhaul a series of industries. The S & P / BNY Mellon China Select ADR index fell 8% to levels not seen since May 2020. The index contains 56 components, the largest of which is e-commerce giant Alibaba Group followed by electric vehicle maker Nio . The index was down more than 30% since the start of the year to Monday’s intraday low. Stocks of Chinese companies as a whole fell on Monday after the government released new guidelines affecting the online platforms behind food delivery services and online education technology companies, this industry alone being valued at $ 100 billion. China’s policy changes regarding delivery companies require them to ensure that drivers earn more than the country’s minimum wage and to guarantee access to unions, according to reports. NYSE-listed Alibaba shares fell 7% as the company owns the Ele.me food delivery service. Monday’s massive sales extended Friday’s losses that were triggered after reports China was considering rule changes that would turn online education technology companies into nonprofits. Education stocks plunged and the China Select ADR index fell 13%. Over the weekend, Beijing released new regulations barring out-of-school tutoring companies from making profits, a move that JPMorgan says could make the industry uninvestable. The NYSE-listed shares of Tal Education Group, which runs after-school tutoring programs for elementary and high school students, fell 17% and New Oriental Education & Technology Group fell 28%. Gaotu Techedu, formerly known as GSX Techedu, fell 25%. Those same stocks suffered losses of at least 50% by volume on Friday as investors rushed out of the group. In recent weeks, Beijing has launched regulatory reviews at a number of companies, citing concerns such as cybersecurity, data collection and privacy and monopoly behavior. Beijing’s cybersecurity review of ride-hailing company Didi Global just days after its initial public offering on the Nasdaq on June 30 caused the company’s shares to fall nearly 45%. The political decision-makers “want to fight against equality, they want to fight against competition, they want to fight against the rise in the cost of education. But in a country like China, this policy can take effect immediately. That’s what you see in terms of the risk factor, “Tom Hainlin, national investment strategist at US Bank Wealth Management, told Insider on Monday. Emerging markets such as China are attracting investors who see opportunities in the rising middle classes, increasing discretionary consumer spending and in new industries. “Corn [opportunities] do not come without risk. They come with the added political risk and we see them playing right now with what’s going on in China, ”Hainlin said. Each company’s shares plunged on Friday after Bloomberg reported that China could ask companies that offer tutoring courses to become non-profit organizations. Among the China-focused exchange-traded funds, the iShares MSCI China ETF and the SPDR S&P China ETF each fell more than 5% on Monday.

