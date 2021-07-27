Report: FDA asks Pfizer and Moderna to expand trials in children aged 5 to 11





STATEN ISLAND, NY The United States Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has asked Pfizer and Moderna, two of the country’s coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine makers, to expand the size of their trials in children ages five to 11. the New York Times reported. The larger studies will help detect rare side effects, including problems with heart inflammation seen in an extremely small number of vaccinated people under the age of 30, and will serve as a step to expand emergency use authorizations. under which each company currently operates, according to the report. . The Pfizers vaccine received emergency use authorization for children aged 12 to 15 in April. The Moderna vaccine has the same authorization for those 18 and over. The New York Times reported that the pediatric studies initially planned to be initiated by Pfizer and Moderna would not be large enough to adequately detect rare side effects like myocarditis and pericarditis, respectively heart muscle inflammation and heart failure. inflammation of the lining of the heart. The FDA has now asked the two companies to include 3,000 children in the 5 to 11 age range for the trial, the Times reported, double the number originally predicted. Data released by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in June showed the two vaccines had a probable association with just over 1,000 cases of heart disease, including about 500 in people under the age of 30. Most of the symptoms were mild and resolved quickly, the report said. More than 327 million doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines have been administered in the United States, according to CDC data.

