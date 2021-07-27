Pre-market stocks: Growing corporate crackdown in China is shaking stocks





New rules released over the weekend target fast-growing tutoring companies, prohibiting them from making a profit or raising funds in the stock markets. The announcement by China’s Ministry of Education wiped billions of dollars from the market value of several large publicly traded education companies.

New oriental education and technology EDU See here:plunged nearly 50% in Hong Kong on Monday. Combined with similar losses on Friday, when reports of an industry crackdown first emerged, the company lost around $ 7.7 billion in market value.

Asian markets were also hit hard on Monday. The Hang Seng Index fell more than 4%, its worst day in more than a year. The Shanghai Composite fell more than 2%.

Look at this space: it’s tempting for foreign investors to see this as a regional problem. But the fallout from Beijing’s latest movements is global. New Oriental Education & Technology is also listed in New York, where shares fell 54% on Friday. New York-listed TAL Education collapsed 70%, losing more than $ 9 billion, while Gaotu fell more than 60%, wiping out a value of $ 1.5 billion. The chaos is part of a wider crackdown on Chinese private companies that is making investors nervous. The government has taken strong action against some of the country’s best-known tech names, such as the Didi rideshare service. Regulators announced they were investigating the company just after its high-profile U.S. IPO last month. The S & P / BNY Mellon China Select ADR Index, which tracks U.S. certificates of deposit of major Chinese companies listed in the U.S., fell 7.5% last week and 24% so far this year. (For comparison, the S&P 500 is up 17.5% year-to-date.) And there are signs that Beijing’s job is not done. Shares of Meituan, China’s largest food delivery service, fell on Monday after the government issued notices that online catering platforms need to treat their workers better, Bloomberg Reports . The company was already under investigation for potential violation of anti-monopoly laws. Nomura analysts said in a research note that the latest developments have “the potential to further undermine foreign investor confidence in Chinese stocks.” “Bruised and shaken investors are now likely to wonder what other areas could potentially become the next target of expanded state control,” they wrote. 4 questions before Tesla’s earnings report You’re here TSLA Since it hit a record high at the end of January,stocks plunged nearly 30%. Can the automaker latest quarterly results , due Monday, trigger a turnaround? It depends on the answers to those questions, reports my CNN Business colleague Chris Isidore. How is it going in China? Unlike other automakers, Tesla does not generally break down sales by country or market. But if he wants to reassure investors, he may have to give details of his sales in China, the largest auto sales market. Tesla has been hit by numerous reports of safety concerns in China, including the recall of nearly all cars made at its Shanghai plant and a demonstration by Tesla owners at the Shanghai auto show in April. This is a problem, given the importance of China in the overall growth of the company. Are regulatory credit sales still a big deal? Analysts polled by Refinitiv expect Tesla to report net profit of around $ 650 million, which would mark its eighth consecutive quarterly profit after years of losses. But critics point out that net income has never exceeded the money Tesla makes by selling regulatory credits to other automakers, who use them to meet environmental standards and avoid heavy fines. If that were to change this quarter, that would be a positive development, especially as this revenue stream is expected to decline as other automakers start selling more of their own electric vehicles. What is the impact of supply chain issues? The entire global auto industry is grappling with a shortage of computer chips, and with other automakers ramping up production of electric vehicles, Tesla faces increased competition for raw materials such as lithium. In May, Musk tweeted that Tesla had to increase the price of its cars due to rising raw material costs. Investors will want to know what the company is planning from now on. What’s new on the new factories and the Cybertruck? Ford F General Motors DG How quickly Tesla can complete construction of new factories near Austin, Texas and Berlin, Germany will have a major impact on the outlook. It’s also the race to launch the Cybertruck, withandabout to launch their own electric microphones. CEO Elon Musk isn’t known for meeting deadlines, but as competition intensifies, they count. Shrinkage is real, and it’s happening for your grain Less cereal in the box. Smaller snacks. Ice cream has disappeared in a container. You’re not losing your mind, reports my CNN Business colleague Nathaniel Meyersohn. You’re actually paying the same price or more these days for the everyday items in your fridge and pantry, while also going through them faster. The reason? A tactic known as “shrinkflation,” deployed by consumer brands and grocery stores. The phenomenon of getting less bang for your buck because a manufacturer has downsized the product has been going on for decades, but it usually becomes more common when business costs rise, such as with soaring inflation we are experiencing today. hui. How it works: When costs rise, consumer goods manufacturers are looking for ways to offset the increases they pay for expenses such as commodities, transportation, and labor. Consumers are sensitive to price increases, but they pay less attention to the weight of a product. This means it’s easier for a brand to slip a slightly smaller box off the shelf or remove a few sheets from a roll of toilet paper without stoking consumer rebellion. “Consumers are price conscious. They will notice if an orange juice maker, for example, raises the selling price from $ 2.99 to $ 3.19,” said Edgar Dworsky, a longtime advocate of orange juice. consumers who follow the reduction of products on its website ConsumerWorld.org. “If the manufacturer makes the carton of orange juice several ounces less in each carton, they know consumers may not catch it.” next Hasbro POSSESSES Lockheed Martin LMT You’re here TSLA andpublish the results before the US markets open.follows after the close. Also today: New home sales for the June position at 10 a.m. ET. Upcoming: Thursday, July 29 at 11:00 AM ET, CNN Business presents “The Foreseeable Future: A Conversation About The Workplace Revolution.” Join CNN Business’s Kathryn Vasel in a conversation with Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella, followed by a panel discussion with DocuSign CEO Dan Springer, Vimeo CEO Anjali South and BetterUp Co-Founder and CEO Alexi Robichaux. To reserve a place now, RSVP here

