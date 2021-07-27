Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange





TORONTO Some of the most active companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange on Monday: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,164.96, down 23.47 points.) Brookfield Property Partners LP. (TSX: BPY.UN). Real estate. Down $ 0.15, or 0.64%, to $ 23.29 on 15.6 million shares. CAE inc. (TSX: CAE). Industrialists. Down $ 0.71, or 1.8 percent, to $ 38.29 on 11.1 million shares. Enbridge Inc. (TSX: ENB). Energy. Up $ 0.02, or 0.04%, to $ 48.82 on 7.5 million shares. Bank of Montreal (TSX: BMO). Financial. Up $ 0.86, or 0.69%, to $ 125.33 on 5.9 million shares. Royal Bank of Canada (TSX: RY). Financial. Up $ 0.54, or 0.43%, to $ 125.86 on 5.5 million shares. Toronto-Dominion Bank (The). (TSX: TD). Financial. Up $ 0.01, or 0.01%, to $ 82.69 on 4.3 million shares. Companies in the news: Pembina Pipeline Corp. (TSX: PPL) Up $ 1.63 or 4.14 percent to $ 41.03 Pembina Pipeline Corp. will pocket $ 350 million in breakage fees after ending its acquisition of Inter Pipeline Ltd. are further recommending that shareholders back the deal after rival Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP increased its hostile takeover bid for Calgary-based Inter Pipeline. Pembina CEO Mick Dilger said he was disappointed with the outcome. Inter Pipeline had resisted Brookfield’s offer after signing a friendly share purchase agreement by Pembina. The deal would have seen its shareholders receive half of a Pembina share for every Inter Pipeline share they hold. Leading shareholder advisory firm ISS has recommended Inter Pipeline investors reject the company’s proposed sale to Pembina and instead back Brookfield’s takeover after Inter Pipeline’s largest shareholder rose its offer at $ 16 billion, debt included. MDA Ltd. (TSX: MDA) Down $ 0.35 or 2.21 percent to $ 15.50 The Canadian Space Agency awarded a contract worth $ 35.3 million to MDA Ltd. for the design of a key component of Canadarm 3. The funds will be used to design the Gateway External Robotics Interfaces or grapple devices for Canadarm 3, which is Canada’s contribution to the United States-led Lunar Gateway, a small space station that will orbit the moon. The contract follows the first phase of interface work awarded in August 2019. A construction phase will probably be awarded in about a year. The first elements of Gateway will launch in 2024, with Canadarm 3 expected to launch two years later. This is the third contract awarded to MDA for the multi-phase Canadarm 3 program valued at over $ 1 billion. Canadarm flew 90 space shuttle missions after its debut in 1981. Canadarm 2 has been in service on the International Space Station for over 20 years. Bomber. (TSX: BBD.B). Down $ 0.04 or 2.7 percent to $ 1.44 Union representing Bombardier and De Havilland aerospace workers in Toronto threatens strike this week unless negotiations guarantee jobs will keep Dash 8 turboprop engines in the GTA. After a three-week cooling off period, separate talks were due to resume on Sunday before a strike deadline on Tuesday. Approximately 2,200 members of Unifor Locals 112 and 673 at the Downsview plant in Toronto manufacture Bombardier Global business jets and, until recently, Dash 8 turboprop engines for De Havilland Canada. Collective bargaining comes at a time when the aviation industry is taking small steps to recover from government-forced closures of international commercial travel due to COVID-19. As the COVID-19 pandemic has slashed aircraft sales, hundreds of aerospace workers are laid off as production shuts down on the Dash 8. The regional aircraft is used by airlines such than WestJet, Porter and Jazz. This report by The Canadian Press was first published on July 26, 2021.

