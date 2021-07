Lordstown Motors announces hedge fund could buy up to $ 400 million of its shares

A pre-production Lordstown Motors all-electric pickup truck, the Endurance, is seen after being fused to a chassis at the Lordstown Assembly Plant in Lordstown, Ohio, United States on June 21, 2021. REUTERS / Rebecca Cook

July 26 (Reuters) – Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE.O) announced on Monday that hedge fund YA II PN Ltd has pledged to buy up to $ 400 million in shares of the company over a three-year period , at a crucial time when the truckmaker faces increased regulatory oversight related to its PSPC merger and vehicle pre-orders. Under the deal, YA may receive nearly 35 million shares of Lordstown upon execution of the deal, subject to the approval of Lordstown shareholders, as well as a small discount on the shares upon completion of the deal. of their purchase, in accordance with a regulation deposit. Some industry watchers have called it a good deal for Lordstown. “Existing shareholders are not taking $ 400 million in dilution. It’s like a reserve commitment from YA to buy shares when Lordstown says he needs more money,” Erik said. Gordon, professor at the Ross School of Business at the University of Michigan. “I was surprised,” Gordon said. “It looks more like the knight in shining armor than the carcass vulture.” He added that Monday’s pledge creates a cash cushion that could help the Ohio startup attract funding from others. The deal comes a month after Lordstown warned it might not be able to continue as a “going concern.” The company had since tried to allay fears by saying it was in talks with several parties to raise funds. The investor, YA II PN Ltd, is a fund managed by Mountainside, New Jersey-based investment manager Yorkville Advisors Global LP. Yorkville has investments in more than 700 companies in more than 20 countries, according to its website. Its current active sectors include healthcare, metals and mining, energy, technology and cannabis. Some of its investments include cannabis trading network Leafbuyer.com, copper mineral company Copperstone Resources, and biotech company CytoTools. Yorkville Advisors Global did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Reuters. Lordstown shares fell 1% to $ 7.41 on Monday afternoon, likely allowing the company to close lower for the fourth straight session. Reporting by Eva Mathews and Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru and Ben Klayman in Detroit; Editing by Chandra Eluri and Matthew Lewis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

