Flotek Industries Announces Earnings Schedule for Second Quarter 2021 Results | Texas





HOUSTON, July 26, 2021 / PRNewswire / – Flotek Industries, Inc. (“Flotek” or the “Company”) (NYSE: FTK) today announced the Company’s schedule for releasing its second quarter 2021 results for the quarter ended June 30th, 2021. In a press release to be issued after market close on Monday, August 9, 2021, Flotek to Release Second Quarter 2021 Financial and Operating Results for the Three Months Ended June 30, 2021. The Company will hold its earnings conference call on Tuesday August 10, 2021, To 8:30 a.m. CDT (9:30 a.m. EDT). To participate in the call, participants must access the webcast on www.flotekind.com in the Investor Relations section or dial 1-844-835-9986 approximately five minutes before the call begins. After the conclusion of the conference call, a recording of the call will be available on the Company’s website. About Flotek Flotek Industries, Inc. creates solutions to reduce the environmental impact of energy on air, water, land and people. A technology-driven, green chemistry and data company, Flotek helps customers in industrial, commercial and consumer markets improve their environmental, social and governance performance. Flotek’s Chemistry Technologies segment develops, manufactures, packages, distributes, ships and markets high quality cleaning, disinfection and sanitizing products for commercial, government and personal use. Additionally, Flotek enables the energy industry to maximize the value of their hydrocarbon streams and improve ROI through its real-time data platforms and green chemistry technologies. Flotek serves downstream, intermediate and upstream, national and international customers. Flotek is a listed company headquartered in Houston, texas, and its common shares trade on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol “FTK”. For more information, please visit www.flotekind.com. Forward-looking statements Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking statements (within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934) concerning the business, financial condition, results of operation and outlook. Words such as go, continue, wait, anticipate, intend, plan, believe, seek, estimate and similar expressions or variations of these words are intended to identify forward-looking statements, but are not the exclusive means of identify any forward-looking statements in this press release. Although the forward-looking statements contained in this press release reflect the good faith judgment of management, such statements can only be based on facts and factors currently known to management. Therefore, forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results and results may differ materially from the results and results discussed in the forward-looking statements. Further information on the risks and uncertainties that could affect the Company is set out in the Company’s latest filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission on Form 10-K (including, without limitation , in the “Risk Factors” section thereof), and in other documents filed by the Company with the SEC and publicly available documents. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to revise or update any forward-looking statements to reflect any event or circumstance that may arise after the date of this press release. View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/flotek-industries-announces-earnings-schedule-for-q2-2021-results-301341249.html SOURCE Flotek Industries, Inc. Recent stories you may have missed

