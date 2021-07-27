Asian stock markets advance after Wall St hits record | Company





BEIJING (AP) Asian stock markets were mostly higher on Tuesday as investors eagerly awaited a Federal Reserve report for an update on when US stimulus might start to slow. Shanghai, Tokyo and Seoul advanced while Hong Kong retreated. On Monday, Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 hit a new high, ignoring concerns about the spread of the most contagious Delta variant of the coronavirus. Investors were awaiting the Fed’s report on Wednesday for signs of the central bank’s level of concern over inflation and when it might start rolling back easy credit and other economic stimulus. The minutes of the Fed’s June meeting showed that board members discussed how and when they could cut monthly bond purchases that pump money into the financial system. . We expect Jay Powell to reiterate that the discussion of the reduction is ongoing, but that it is too early to reveal a specific date, Danielle DiMartino Booth of Quill Intelligence said in a report. The Shanghai Composite Index gained 0.2% to 3,475.66 and the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo rose 0.4% to 27,932.08. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong fell 1% to 25,922.83. Seoul’s Kospi rose 0.7% to 3,246.32 after economic growth moderated 0.7% from the previous quarter in the three months ending June, down from 1.7% of the previous quarter. Sydney’s S & P-ASX 200 was up 0.6% to 7,437.70. New Zealand fell while Singapore and Jakarta advanced. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose 0.2% to 4,422.30. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained or 0.2% to 35,144.31. The Nasdaq composite added less than 0.1% at 14,840.71. Cruise lines, hotels and retailers were among the winners. Carnival was up 5.5%, Caesars Entertainment added 3.3% and Gap was up 3%. Among stocks that lost ground: drugmaker Moderna fell 3.7% and chipmaker Nvidia fell 1.4%. U.S.-traded shares in Chinese companies sank after Beijing announced additional enforcement actions on for-profit tech, real estate and education companies. Chinese authorities say they must protect public safety and financial stability, limit soaring housing costs and promote social welfare. But their abrupt orders shook investor confidence. China’s Ministry of Industry has announced a 6-month campaign to clean up what it says are serious problems with internet applications violating consumer rights, cybersecurity and disruptive market order. Internet giant Tencent lost 10% following a weekend order from regulators to end exclusive contracts with music copyright holders they said were damaging the market. competetion. “A sobering message may be: you can take the company off the China list, but you can’t remove China (the risks) from the company,” Mizuho Bank said in a report. is not resolved, this may ultimately affect the ability of Chinese enterprises to raise global capital, a serious obstacle to Beijing’s aspirations to become world champions. US traders are looking for earnings reports from more large companies this week. Google’s parent Alphabet reported on Tuesday. Apple and Microsoft too. Pfizer and Boeing report Wednesday. Electric vehicle company Lucid Motors, now dubbed Lucid Group, rose 10.6% when it debuted on the stock exchange after being bought out by blank check firm Churchill Capital Corp. In energy markets, benchmark US crude gained 23 cents to $ 72.14 a barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract fell 16 cents to $ 71.91 on Monday. Brent crude, used to price international oils, rose 31 cents to $ 74.01 a barrel in London. It rose 40 cents the previous session to $ 74.50. The dollar fell to 110.18 yen from 110.39 yen on Monday. The euro edged up to $ 1.1804 from $ 1.1800.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.americanpress.com/news/business/asian-stock-markets-advance-after-wall-st-rises-to-record/article_23bd92a4-a4ad-596b-8dda-ac8c59c17fa2.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos