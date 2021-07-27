FirstGroup chief resigns same day after major investor called for exit





Gregory says resignation unrelated to Coast Capital demands

Coast welcomes ‘long overdue’ resignation

FirstGroup Appoints Chairman Martin as Interim Executive Chairman

Adjusted operating profit for the year up 46% to 101.9 million pounds July 27 (Reuters) – FirstGroup (FGP.L) CEO Matthew Gregory plans to step down in September, the British transport company said on Tuesday, a day after its largest shareholder requested his resignation following a a contentious sale of assets. US fund Coast Capital, which owns around 15% of FirstGroup’s capital, had opposed the recently completed sale of the company’s US operations FirstStudent and First Transit to Swedish group EQT (EQTAB.ST), arguing that the price was too high. low. Read more Gregory said his resignation was unrelated to Coast Capital’s demands. “We have completed this transaction… so I think it’s a new chapter in the history of FirstGroup, and I think it’s a good time for me to move on,” he told Reuters. New York-based Coast Founding Partner James Rasteh said: “We welcome his long overdue resignation and look forward to many other needed changes.” FirstGroup has appointed chairman David Martin – who was appointed to the company’s board of directors by Coast in 2019 – as interim executive chairman until Gregory’s replacement is found. FirstGroup also reported higher adjusted annual operating profit of £ 101.9 million ($ 141 million), helped by cost reductions. The figures only reflect its remaining UK bus and train operations and the US Greyhound bus service. Peel Hunt analyst Alexander Paterson said the results exceeded his expectations, thanks to the outperformance of Greyhound, where losses narrowed. FirstGroup, which put Greyhound up for sale, remains in talks with potential bidders, but the process has been affected by the pandemic as the service is operating at around half of its normal levels, Gregory said. The group said it expects passenger numbers to recover to between 80% and 90% of pre-pandemic levels, up from 60% currently, in the first year after the end of restrictions on the pandemic. social distancing in public transport. “We expect that after the summer the economy will start to reopen and people will return to a more normal lifestyle,” added Gregory. Shares of the company, a member of the FTSE 250 (.FTMC) UK mid-range equity index, reversed course to trade up 1.3% at 10:04 am GMT. ($ 1 = 0.7245 pounds) Reporting by Yadarisa Shabong in Bengaluru Additional reporting by Sarah Young in London Editing by Kirsten Donovan and David Holmes Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

