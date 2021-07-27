OANDA strengthens its management team; appoints Philip Holemans as CFO





LONDON, July 27, 2021 / CNW / – A global leader in online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analysis, OANDA is pleased to announce the appointment of a financial services heavyweight Philippe Holemans as CFO. He will be responsible for optimizing the firm’s financial performance, ensuring adherence to global accounting standards and helping guide OANDA’s growth strategy in the years to come. OANDA logo With nearly 20 years of experience in the financial services industry, Holemans is perhaps best known for his long career at GE Capital, where he held CFO positions in the Benelux, Germany and the Czech Republic. After leaving GE, he assumed the role of CFO and Vice Chairman of the Board with Moneta piggy bank, which appears on the Prague Stock Exchange. He joins OANDA from WiZink, a privately owned Iberian digital bank, where he was also CFO. “Philip brings with him significant expertise in the financial services industry. His in-depth knowledge of financial planning and analysis, mergers and acquisitions, and corporate development will be invaluable as we continue on our way to becoming the one of the largest multi-asset brokers in the world. We are delighted to welcome him to the firm, ”said the CEO of OANDA, Gavin Bambury. Further, Holemans said: “I am very much looking forward to working with the OANDA team, helping to identify and implement new strategies that will continue to improve efficiency, increase profitability and boost further growth of the business. “ About OANDA Founded in 1996, OANDA was the first company to share exchange rate data on the Internet for free, launching an FX trading platform that helped develop currency trading on the Web five years later. Today, the group provides individuals and businesses with online multi-asset trading services, currency data and analysis, demonstrating unparalleled currency expertise. With regulated entities in eight of the world’s busiest financial markets, OANDA remains committed to transforming foreign exchange trading. For more information, please visit oanda.com or follow us on Twitter , Facebook or Youtube . The story continues Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/oanda-strengthens-leadership-team-appoints-philip-holemans-as-cfo-301341703.html SOURCE OANDA Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/July2021/27/c9962.html

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://finance.yahoo.com/news/oanda-strengthens-leadership-team-appoints-070000727.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos