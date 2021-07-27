Business
Lockheed wants industry partners to help connect people and platforms – Washington Technology
Lockheed wants industry partners to help connect people and platforms
Lockheed Martin’s vision and roadmap of connecting people, platforms and systems into a single network architecture certainly has the company’s own offerings in mind.
But the world’s largest defense company is also keen to help the US military avoid being locked into a single vendor of the technologies that shape Lockheed’s concept of “21st Century Warfare” which equates to “5G.mil” .
During Lockheed’s second quarter earnings call on Monday, CEO Jim Taiclet told investors that the end of the game is growing the network effect across all platforms on the ground.
The company is building an internal roadmap of how its own products and platforms fit into the larger vision, given that it has more control over testing, demonstration and testing. production aspects.
“At the same time, we are open to collaboration with our traditional industrial partners in defense and aerospace and with enthusiasm and already successfully with some of my former counterparts and my former counterparts in telecommunications and technology where we let’s try to develop the future Internet of Things network here, ”Taiclet told analysts.
Lockheed has already taken a public step in this direction with its partnership with Omnispace announced in March to build a global 5G space network with the ability to allow users to switch between satellite and terrestrial connectivity.
The general idea at Lockheed is to take an open architecture approach, a concept Taiclet is familiar with given his tenure as CEO of American Tower Corp. This company owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure as a real estate investment trust.
As Taiclet pointed out, the telecommunications and tech industries became what they are because open architecture was the basis for building these networks.
An internal example that Taiclet brought up during the call saw the company demonstrate an open radio architecture in a U-2 aircraft “like a cell tower in the sky connecting the data lengths F-35 and F-22” to the first platform.
“We could add an F-18 or some other plane, even an Allied plane, a Eurofighter, for example, on the route,” Taiclet said.
He also referred to the obvious example of how the F-35 fighter jet would fit into the larger network of people, platforms and systems.
Taiclet said the F-35 becomes a “much more valuable platform when you take advantage of the network effect it can provide by connecting sensors across domains, adding 5G.mil capability to our (communication) system so that we can communicate directly with the satellites. . You end up getting a full network effect with value for the defense business and the deterrent value will increase by implementing this into our technology roadmap over the next few years. “
Creating that network effect and bringing partners into the fold are key parts of Lockheed’s push for mid-single-digit revenue growth over the next five years. Lockheed maintains its outlook for this year of $ 67.3 billion to $ 68.7 billion in revenue and $ 7.38 to $ 7.52 billion in operating income.
Second-quarter revenue of $ 17 billion was about 5% higher than the same period last year, while net income of $ 1.8 billion included a loss of $ 225 million. dollars on a program classified in the aeronautical segment.
This charge relates to the development part of the program with 40 percent of the costs already incurred, CFO Ken Possenriede told investors. The remaining 60 percent is incorporated into the new schedule.
Possinriede said the unnamed program “will eventually turn into a production program” and Lockheed believes “there are additional opportunities”.
Meanwhile, Lockheed’s deal to acquire Aerojet Rocketdyne is still under antitrust regulatory review by the Federal Trade Commission and under review by the DOD.
Taiclet said Lockheed remains in the process of responding to the second FTC information request sent in February, but still expects to close the deal in the fourth quarter of this year.
Ross Wilkers is editor-in-chief of Washington Technology. He can be contacted at [email protected] Follow him on Twitter: @rosswilkers. Also connect with him on LinkedIn.
Sources
2/ https://washingtontechnology.com/articles/2021/07/26/lockheed-q2-earnings.aspx
